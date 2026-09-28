Robert Bryce

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Bonnie Beresford's avatar
Bonnie Beresford
Sep 28Edited

I just re-subscribed for another year.

It's really a bit more than I can afford comfortably, but I had followed Robert Bryce for several years, through his podcast, when his work was free, and in the end I just do not want to be without his particular slant on things, especially his writings on alternative forms of energy, esp. eg nuclear.

And wind. Like him, I HATE wind power!

Thank you, Robert, for your very individual take on climate.

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
Sep 28

Coal is industrial scale heat. You need it to process metals (steel aluminum, copper et al) and to perform heavy industrial process on the metals like forging, casting, and forming. To process industrial scale chemicals, you need heat.

We may reduce or cease heavy metal processing in the US... there is a demand, it won't go away, and the metals will be produced somewhere else, and coal will be integral.

Germany may reduce or cease industrial chemical processing... this is demand, it won't go away, and the chemicals will be produced somewhere else, and coal will be integral.

Only a couple of examples. But. Consider that massive infrastructure is required to harness power from coal, petroleum, and natural gas. Infrastructure that takes 5 -10 20 years to build. And we have been demonizing energy for the last 10 - 20 years and infrastructure is way, way underinvested. Combine that with current warfare and its destruction. Add the superstitious religious nonsense of NetZero and Energiewende coming out of places like Germany and Californian and we have a recipe for disaster.

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