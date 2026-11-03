Total spending in the race, the most expensive non-presidential political contest in US history, including primary expenditures: $573 million.
Talarico’s age: 37
Paxton’s age: 63
Year the last Democrat (Lloyd Bentsen) won a US Senate seat in Texas: 1988
Year the last Democrats were elected to statewide office in Texas: 1994
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Percentage points by which Trump beat Kamala Harris in Texas in 2024: 14
Hispanic voter support for Trump in the 2024 election: 43%
Fox News poll on Hispanic support for Trump in 2026: 31%
Amount by which Republicans have outspent Democrats in the race: $140 million
Amount Elon Musk contributed to Paxton’s campaign via various PACs in August and September: $168 million
Total amount raised by Talarico’s campaign: $158 million
Musk’s total political donations in the 2026 election cycle: $445 million
Musk’s estimated net worth: $878 billion
Musk’s rank among individual political donors in modern US history: 1
Year Paxton was indicted on state securities fraud charges: 2015
Vote tally in the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives in 2023 to impeach Paxton on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust: 121 to 23
Year that the last statewide official in Texas, Gov. James E. Ferguson, was impeached by the Texas House: 1917
Amount Paxton agreed to pay in 2024 in restitution to avoid trial on fraud charges: $271,000
Year Talarico enrolled at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary to pursue a Master of Divinity degree: 2022
After receiving President Trump’s endorsement, Paxton’s margin in the May primary runoff against incumbent US Senator John Cornyn: 28%
Number of political races Cornyn had lost in his career before the May runoff against Paxton: 0
Number of times Trump visited Texas before Election Day: 4
Number of Texans who voted early in 2026: 7.7 million
Number of Texans who voted early in 2022: 5.5 million
Talarico’s margin over Paxton in the latest YouGov poll: 4%
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Both are extremely flawed candidates for sure. Ultimately, that's the fault of both parties and the electorate who doesn't demand better from them. Looks like the choice is between someone who has been a very effective AG but is a deeply flawed person versus a man-child wannabe preacher with zero practical skills in anything. I think we have enough of the latter in Congress....
I see Musk donating to try and keep the climate/insane child mutilation loving candidate out.
Hoping he was successful.
there is no future with the climate/insane.