Photo credits: Wikipedia

Total spending in the race, the most expensive non-presidential political contest in US history, including primary expenditures: $573 million.

Talarico’s age: 37

Paxton’s age: 63

Year the last Democrat (Lloyd Bentsen) won a US Senate seat in Texas: 1988

Year the last Democrats were elected to statewide office in Texas: 1994

Percentage points by which Trump beat Kamala Harris in Texas in 2024: 14

Hispanic voter support for Trump in the 2024 election: 43%

Fox News poll on Hispanic support for Trump in 2026: 31%

Amount by which Republicans have outspent Democrats in the race: $140 million

Amount Elon Musk contributed to Paxton’s campaign via various PACs in August and September: $168 million

Total amount raised by Talarico’s campaign: $158 million

Musk’s total political donations in the 2026 election cycle: $445 million

Musk’s estimated net worth: $878 billion

Musk’s rank among individual political donors in modern US history: 1

Year Paxton was indicted on state securities fraud charges: 2015

Vote tally in the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives in 2023 to impeach Paxton on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust: 121 to 23

Year that the last statewide official in Texas, Gov. James E. Ferguson, was impeached by the Texas House: 1917

Amount Paxton agreed to pay in 2024 in restitution to avoid trial on fraud charges: $271,000

Year Talarico enrolled at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary to pursue a Master of Divinity degree: 2022

After receiving President Trump’s endorsement, Paxton’s margin in the May primary runoff against incumbent US Senator John Cornyn: 28%

Number of political races Cornyn had lost in his career before the May runoff against Paxton: 0

Number of times Trump visited Texas before Election Day: 4

Number of Texans who voted early in 2026: 7.7 million

Number of Texans who voted early in 2022: 5.5 million

Talarico’s margin over Paxton in the latest YouGov poll: 4%

Before you go:

As always, please click that ♡ button. And please share and subscribe. Thanks.