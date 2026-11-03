Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Stephanie Vavro's avatar
Stephanie Vavro
1d

Both are extremely flawed candidates for sure. Ultimately, that's the fault of both parties and the electorate who doesn't demand better from them. Looks like the choice is between someone who has been a very effective AG but is a deeply flawed person versus a man-child wannabe preacher with zero practical skills in anything. I think we have enough of the latter in Congress....

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
19h

I see Musk donating to try and keep the climate/insane child mutilation loving candidate out.

Hoping he was successful.

there is no future with the climate/insane.

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