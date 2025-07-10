Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

Thank you. Your best sentence is, "I believe the public is starting to see Big Wind for the grift that it has always been."

Perhaps Warren Buffett's 2014 Newsweek quote is sinking in, "For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That's the only reason to build them. They don't make sense without the tax credit."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Bryce and others
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
1d

““It indicates how far out of step liberals are with physics, math and reality ” reads better.

That so many favor solar shows they still have so much to learn.

Driving from Dublin to Galway Ireland yesterday I saw 3 separate signs negative toward proposed solar developments

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Bryce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture