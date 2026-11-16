This Hyundai 22-liter gas-fired engine, which produces about 500 kilowatts, is similar to the engines used by Houston-based Erock. Credit: Hyundai

The companies on the frontier of artificial intelligence need savvy engineers, coders, big buildings, cutting-edge microchips, and sophisticated software. But perhaps the most competitive aspect of the race to capture AI market share involves the hardware needed to convert natural gas into electricity.

That reality was underscored last week by news that Anthropic, which could go public this week at a $1.3 trillion valuation, has agreed to spend $3.4 billion to acquire 1.7 gigawatts of generation capacity from Caterpillar. It’s the largest-ever single purchase of gas-fired generators by a tech company. And here’s the thing: according to industry insiders, all of the generation capacity that Anthropic, PBC — which will trade under the ticker ANT — is buying from Caterpillar will come from Otto-cycle engines.

Thus, a company that is developing frontier AI models, the zenith of modern technology, will be relying heavily on spark-ignited internal combustion engines, which were invented 150 years ago by Nicholas Otto.

I first wrote about this trend in February, in “Otto Goes Behind The Meter.” I explained that Big Tech is “racing to build and deploy power generation capacity that’s independent of the grid...But as the race for generation capacity has tightened, so has the supply of gas-fired turbines, the workhorses that generate more than 40% of the juice produced in the US.” And rather than wait four years, or more, for a turbine, the AI companies have been buying engines for on-site and behind-the-meter (BTM) generation capacity so they can get their data centers online faster, a race that’s known as “speed to power.”

Nikolaus Otto, in about 1868. Credit: Wikipedia .

Since February, the hyperscalers’ focus on speed to power has only accelerated. Over the past nine months, I estimate that the order book for gas-fired internal combustion engines for BTM generation has jumped by nearly 49%. In this article, I provide updates on the engine makers that are supplying those engines, along with their ticker symbols and market caps. I’m also publishing a new chart comparing the engine makers’ order books with the number of small modular reactors now being built for commercial deployment in North America. I also include a close look at Erock, a Houston-based company that went public in June and is deploying the smallest engine in this booming data center segment.

Let’s take a look.