Yesterday, Anthropic, the company behind the popular Claude AI chatbot, filed an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company hopes to sell about $100 billion in shares to investors, which could help it reach a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion.

The prospectus makes numerous claims about AI’s potential benefits. Among other things, Anthropic declares that:

AI will rapidly transform every sector of the global economy in ways greater than the impact of industrialization, electricity, semiconductors, and the internet. AI that truly delivers on its potential — with the risks well managed — could significantly accelerate global growth and dramatically improve quality of life for people around the world.

Those claims may (or may not) turn out to be correct. But the longest, and perhaps most important part of the 318-page prospectus is the 94-page section called “risk factors.” Mainstream media outlets have largely focused on the safety of the various AI models, the industry’s need for insurance coverage, and the liability that AI companies like Anthropic PBC (short for public benefit corporation) could face in the future. All of those issues are important. But when it comes to the fundamentals of running its core business, Anthropic’s biggest risk is securing the electricity — and natural gas — it needs to grow at the speed the AI era demands.

In this article, I zero in on Anthropic’s SEC filing and the energy challenge it faces. Plus, I reprise an article I published back in October 1997 about a subject I still love: eyeblack.