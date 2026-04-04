Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Les Csorba's avatar
Les Csorba
2d

Thanks Robert. So well said and appreciate your leadership and for being such a champion for the billions who live in energy poverty. Happy Easter!

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Doug Davies's avatar
Doug Davies
2d

Thanks for this letter Robert. I just signed up for monthly donations. It’s hard to think of a better cause. Not only helping to get clean air for people who need it, but also supporting local entrepreneurship.

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