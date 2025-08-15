Ed Miliband is Britain’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Chris Stark, right, is Miliband’s “Head of Mission Control for Clean Power by 2030.” Stark recently claimed that Britain should copy China’s effort to become an “electrostate.” Credit: Yahoo.com

This morning, The Hill published my article on the fierce opposition to Big Solar and Big Wind in the British Isles. I explained:

Britain’s plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 won’t be derailed by high costs, even though Brits are now paying some of the world’s highest residential electricity prices. Nor will the effort be derailed by lack of support from the Labour Party...Instead, the country’s net-zero scheme will fail because of the fierce opposition from rural landowners throughout the British Isles. They are telling the owners of proposed solar and wind projects to take their oceans of photovoltaic panels and forests of giant turbines and put them somewhere the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.

I published the piece in The Hill to draw more attention to the alt-energy land-use conflicts that are raging around the world. Those conflicts are particularly obvious in the British Isles. As I explained in the article, thus far in 2025, there’ve already been 45 rejections of wind or solar projects in England, Ireland, and Scotland. You can read the entire article here.

Here’s a deeper look at what’s happening in the British Isles, along with two maps on electricity prices that will help scuttle Gavin Newsom’s run for the White House in 2028.