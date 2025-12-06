This is the cover of the Korean edition of A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations .

Three years ago this week, I published my first article here on Substack. Writing on this platform has been one of the most rewarding and exciting experiences during my four decades as a professional journalist. As I wrote in these pages last year, Substack has been a “career-changing and career-affirming move.”

A few stats may be of interest: Since January 1 of this year, I have published 75 pieces here on Substack. Those articles have been viewed over 2 million times. I have subscribers in all 50 states and 149 countries, including over 1,000 in Australia, 20 in Russia, six in China, and one in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The most rewarding thing about being on Substack is the freedom it gives me as a reporter. I can write what I want, when I want, with the graphics and photos I choose, and I can publish it immediately. That last part is critical. I am impatient. When I write something, I want to get it out right away.

We have several things planned for the next 12 months, including more mini-documentaries, a look at the staggering losses in the EV sector, and new reporting on the staggering amounts of dark money that fuels the NGO-corporate-industrial-climate-academic-media complex.

I’m incredibly fortunate to do what I do. My work is my purpose and my passion. I am grateful for your support.

North Korea and South Korea at night. Credit: NASA .

A Question Of Power Published in Korean

It took a while, but my sixth book, A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations, has finally been published in Korean. My publisher, PublicAffairs, agreed to a deal for the Korean rights shortly after the book was published in 2020. There were several false starts, but the book is now being published by Seongandang. Established in 1973, it was one of the first Korean companies to publish science books. A Thursday article in Asia Business Daily says A Question of Power, “examines the issues of energy justice, poverty eradication, and climate response through the single lens of electricity.” I like this summary:

Through sharp analysis, he refutes the idea that our energy needs can be met solely by renewable energy. He also asserts that in order to truly solve the problem of climate change, the role of nuclear energy based on nuclear power generation must be expanded. The author warns against blind faith in renewable energy and emphasizes the necessity of high-density energy sources, including nuclear power. According to his logic, optimism that ignores reality will only leave more people trapped in darkness.

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

A Question of Power has also been published in Polish and Russian. For the record, it’s unlikely that it will be distributed in North Korea. As seen in the satellite photo above, the ruthless dictator Kim Jong Un stays in power by keeping millions of his people trapped in darkness.

Six Of My Favorite Charts From 2025

As I mentioned above, one of the reasons I love Substack is that it lets me publish my own charts. And given that I frequently use numbers and make comparisons, I have learned that having high-resolution graphics is also essential to my speaking business. I did 42 speaking engagements this year. Many of the charts I use in my speeches also get published here on Substack. Here are six of my favorite charts from 2025.

I have used this chart many times because it clearly shows that, despite all the talk about US and European greenhouse gas emissions, China and India are the story. Until those two countries reduce their coal use, which won’t happen any time soon, global emissions will continue rising.

I derived this chart from the IEA’s latest World Energy Outlook. I used it this week for a speech I gave in Denver. Big Tech likes to talk about solar and wind energy, but even the IEA recognizes that AI will be powered by natural gas.

In 2010, I published Power Hungry: The Myths of “Green Energy” and the Real Fuels Of The Future. In that book, I stated that natural gas and nuclear energy would prevail over the long term because they “provide the best no-regrets policy option” for the US and other countries. I was right about natural gas, and the chart above proves it. While the legacy media continues to hype solar and wind, the real story of the past 15 years has been the stunning growth in natural gas use. Now, we need to get moving on nuclear.

The scale of China’s energy use boggles the imagination. It burns more coal than the rest of the world combined. And yes, it produces more solar energy than any other country. But the key — and criminally underreported — energy growth story under Xi Jinping has been China’s soaring domestic natural gas production. Last year, China’s gas sector provided nearly three times as much energy to the Chinese economy as solar. I wrote about this last month in “China Goes N2N.”

President Trump’s tariffs have launched a trade war with China. And while there has been a temporary truce in that trade war, China has a stranglehold on nearly three dozen strategic elements, including all of the rare earths. I wrote about this in October, in “China Inc. Tightens The Rare-Earth Noose.”

In late September, during the government shutdown, I published “Broke Down,” in which I said that “the soaring federal debt, which now stands at $37.3 trillion, poses a permanent and pernicious threat to America’s role as a superpower.” Since that article was published, the debt has increased by $1.1 trillion. Think about that. In just 60 days or so, the amount of money owed by the US government has increased by — checks notes — 1,100 billion dollars! Despite that astonishing fact, the debt gets zero attention from President Trump, his appointees, the legacy media, and members of Congress. On Tuesday, while I was in Denver, I caught up with my good friend and KOA radio host, Ross Kaminsky. (Here’s a link to my appearance on his new morning show.) At breakfast after the show, Ross told me the national debt is his number one concern for the United States. It’s hard to argue with him on that.

Media Hits

Yesterday, I recorded a segment with my friend, Jim Puplava, for his Financial Sense podcast. Our conversation focused primarily on my article, “The Electricity War.” I explained that the peace agreement put forward by the Trump administration, which aims to end the Russia-Ukraine war, includes an unprecedented provision: that Russia would receive half of the output of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We also discussed soaring electricity prices, land-use conflicts, rising local opposition to data centers, and China’s dominance of strategic elements. Jim is bullish on commodities, including gold, silver, uranium, copper, and natural gas. Click here for the audio of the podcast as well as a transcript.

On Thursday, I was quoted in Just The News about the friction facing climate NGOs during the Trump administration. As Kevin Killough reports, “fewer people across the world view climate change as a major threat, and legacy media outlets who once reported unquestioningly that the world is transitioning away from fossil fuels are much more likely to report on the failures of those policies.” My point to Killough is that while the Sierra Club and other activist groups are facing leaner times, they are shifting their efforts away from Washington and toward city- and state-level projects. Further, they are still operating on massive budgets. As I explained, “I’m not ready to count them out. They’re not going away.” Again, here’s a link.

