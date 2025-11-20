In February, drillers posed to celebrate the completion of Shenditake 1, an ultra-deep borehole that reached 10,910 meters (35,768 feet) in the Tarim Basin in China’s Xinjiang province. It is the deepest vertical well ever drilled in Asia. The well is part of China’s aggressive effort to expand domestic gas production. Credit: Xinhua .

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference at the COP30 climate conference in Brazil to declare that Donald Trump is a “wrecking ball president.” Newsom, who is clearly lining up a run for the White House in 2028, went on to claim that Trump is letting China win the race on “clean” energy and that China is winning “because they understand the great economic opportunity.”

Newsom has plenty of company in the China claque. Praising China’s alt-energy sector has become a cottage industry among climate activists, legacy media reporters, and NGOs.

In May, the Financial Times gushed that China is “on its way to becoming the world’s first ‘electrostate.’” The authors of the piece continued, saying China’s economy is “increasingly driven by clean technologies” and that it is “swapping processes and technologies reliant on fossil fuels with electrically powered alternatives.”

In September, Bloomberg published an article headlined, “China’s Wind, Solar Ambitions Bring Energy Holy Grail Closer.” It claimed that China’s rapid adoption of renewables is “great news for the fight against climate change.” The article cited a report by Ember, Britain’s answer to the Rocky Mountain Institute, which declared that “China’s transition is reshaping the global energy landscape.” That report makes only passing references to China’s use of natural gas and nuclear energy, and it repeatedly claims that the country’s coal use is “now nearing its peak.”

Last month, the FT ran another article which carried the headline, “The profound global impact of China’s rise as an electrostate.” And of course, there’s Bill McKibben, the climate catastrophist whose recent book, Here Comes The Sun, provides a master class in greenwashing China’s energy sector. (For more, see my review of that book.)

To be clear, China is rapidly deploying solar, wind, and batteries. The solar numbers are stunning: In the first half of 2015, China installed 212 gigawatts of solar, about twice as much as the rest of the world combined. It also added about 51 GW of wind. In all, China now has about 1.1 terawatts of installed solar capacity and 573 GW of wind capacity. Meanwhile, China’s vaunted EV sector, which has been flooding auto markets around the globe, appears increasingly shaky.

But the media’s relentless propaganda campaign about China’s solar, wind, and EV sectors is obscuring the country’s soaring use of hydrocarbons, and coal in particular. By itself, China consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined — and it will keep doing so for decades to come. As I reported in August, China is now building 227 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity. When all those coal plants are brought online, China’s coal-fired generation capacity will total about 1.4 TW, meaning China’s coal fleet will be more than seven times larger than the US coal fleet. Put another way, China’s coal fleet alone will be larger than the entire US electric grid, which has 1.3 TW of generation capacity.

Furthermore, the most impressive energy story in China over the past 15 years isn’t about solar and wind. Instead, it’s the meteoric rise of N2N, natural gas to nuclear, a strategy I’ve been promoting for more than 15 years.

Under Xi Jinping, the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, China’s production of natural gas and nuclear energy has grown 1.4 times faster than solar and wind combined. China’s domestic gas sector is now producing nearly three times more energy than all of China’s solar panels. In addition, China is building more nuclear capacity than any country on the planet, and no other country is in the same zip code.

Of course, these facts don’t fit the media’s preferred narrative. But the numbers don’t lie. Here’s a close look at China’s energy sector, with a particular focus on the country’s booming gas sector, illustrated with four shiny charts.