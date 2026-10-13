In 1950, my mother was featured in a newspaper ad turning on the gas in her apartment in downtown Tulsa.

The remarkable history of the American natural gas industry is personal. And my late mother, Ann Mahoney Bryce, played a noteworthy role in that history.

Before I get to my mom’s story, it’s important to understand how women cooked before electricity and natural gas were widely available. The answer, of course, is that they largely relied on wood and coal.

I didn’t fully understand what that meant (or looked like) until I visited The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, last month. I snapped the two photos above. The photo on the left shows the Jewel “coal saver” stove. If you look closely, you can see the door on the lower-left side of the stove where women would stoke the fire with coal. The photo on the right shows a bucket filled with coal next to the stove.

Imagine how arduous and messy it was to cook with such an appliance. Women had to haul coal (or wood) into the kitchen every day. They would have to light the fire and keep feeding it to keep the oven or cooktop at the right temperature. They also had to remove the ashes, haul them out, and dispose of them. According to one account, women could spend as much as “four hours every day, sifting ashes, adjusting dampers, lighting fires, carrying coal or wood, and rubbing the stove with thick black wax to keep it from rusting.” In addition, the stoves produced huge amounts of heat, often making the kitchen unbearably hot. While coal and wood stoves were widely used, kerosene-fueled stoves also became relatively common in the early 1900s. But those stoves posed serious risks, including fire, explosions, and indoor air pollution.

By 1950, according to the US Census Bureau, over 44% of US homes relied on coal or wood for heating. Less than 27% used natural gas. Coal-burning stoves were still common in kitchens in Oklahoma, particularly in rural areas. Given the many problems with wood-, coal-, and kerosene-fueled stoves, it’s no wonder women wanted a cleaner and easier alternative for cooking.

That background provides context for my mom’s role in the history of the US gas sector. In 1946, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in home economics. In 1949, she was hired by Oklahoma Natural Gas to teach women how to cook with gas.

Her job required her to travel around the state to teach what ONG called “kitcheneering classes,” designed to help the “new homemaker, brides, brides-to-be, career girls, and business women.” As shown above, those classes attracted big crowds. This clipping from the Elk City Daily News, dated April 18, 1950, reports that “over 400 ladies” showed up at the Elk Theater to hear the “lectures given by the home service directors” from ONG. Read that again. Four hundred women went to watch a cooking demonstration! Today, about the only sure way to turn out 400 women is for a Taylor Swift concert. (Or maybe Ella Langley.)

As a child, I never understood why my mom was so enamored with canned and frozen foods. In fact, I was an adult before I understood you could eat pasta that didn’t come out of a Chef Boyardee can. The clip above solved the mystery for me. It’s an advertisement from the Elk City paper. My mom came of age when frozen food was seen as the modern way of doing things. A decade before I was born, she was teaching women how to “prepare delicious Birdseye frozen food dishes.” Given that history, when I came along, and she was facing the task of feeding me — and my six siblings — of course she was going to pull something out of the freezer. And she did just that. A lot.

It’s also important to understand the scale of the US gas industry in 1949. When ONG hired my mom, natural gas production and consumption were tiny, and gas utilities were doing all they could to encourage more use of the fuel, particularly in homes. As shown above, US gas production that year was only about 14 billion cubic feet per day. This year, the EIA expects US gas production to total 122 Bcf/d, nearly nine times the 1949 level. In addition, the US is the world’s biggest gas producer, consumer, and LNG exporter.

My mother, right, on the set of “Lookin’ at Cookin’” at KOTV in Tulsa.

My mother was a pioneer of Oklahoma television. She was one of the hosts of “Lookin’ at Cookin,’” a show sponsored by ONG, when it debuted on KOTV on December 8, 1949. KOTV was Tulsa’s first television station and the second in Oklahoma. (WFOR in Oklahoma City was the first.) “Lookin’ at Cookin’” would continue to air on KOTV for the next 32 years.

Her television career didn’t last long after she met my father, Walter Bryce. The two married in early 1951, and as my father would later recall with a mischievous grin, “When we met, she had a good job, a car, and an apartment. Then we got married, she got pregnant, and the car broke down, so I had to go to work.”

My mother was proud of her job at ONG. She was a “career girl” before it was cool. She remained a devotee of gas cooking throughout her life, and as my sister Eileen reminded me recently, she also loved her gas refrigerator. You read that correctly. For the first four years of my life, we lived in a house that had an absorption refrigerator. When my younger brother, Bill, was born in 1964, we moved to a bigger house that had an electric refrigerator. As Eileen told me, that was a bit disappointing to my mom. “She was loyal to the gas company. She didn’t want to give up her gas refrigerator.”

Today, it’s common to say “you’re cooking with gas,” which means, of course, that you’re doing well, that you’re succeeding. My mom started cooking with gas on TV in 1949.

And now — as the late radio personality Paul Harvey, who was a native of Tulsa, famously said — “you know the rest of the story.”

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