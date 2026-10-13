Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Robert Bryce
Oct 14

Thanks to all y'all for the comments. I see there's a lot of interest in absorption refrigerators. Those products are still used today, particularly in RVs and campers. I just found a website that specializes in gas refrigerators: https://www.gas-refrigerators.com/all-products

Two other thoughts come to mind: When I was a kid, we often visited my grandmother, Agnes Mahoney, at her house in Enid. She had an all-electric home. It was a big contrast from our house in Tulsa where we had a gas range and gas oven.

Second, when we bought our house here in Austin almost 27 years ago, one of the first things we did was to plumb in natural gas.

I've never liked electric ranges and I still don't.

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Pat Robinson
Oct 13

It’s hard to imagine what a game changer to go from 4 hours a day hard labour just for the heat to do the rest of the work, to turn the dial and light it.

Always good to remind people of what the daily grind was just to eat.

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