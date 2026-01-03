ZettaJoule Co-Founder, President & CEO Mitsuo Shimoto, presenting at Startup Aquarium in March 2025. Credit: Coral Capital/YouTube

As I noted in my last piece, 2025 was a critical year for the domestic nuclear sector. And the frothiest part of the nuclear sector is, without a doubt, the SMR business. In SMR Intelligence Update #4, we discuss the newest entrant in the SMR race, updates to SMR Intelligence US, the surging amounts of capital going into SMRs, why short sellers continue targeting NuScale, and TerraPower’s latest regulatory win.

Let’s take a look.