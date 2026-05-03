Nearly everything about Elon Musk is cartoonish. Forbes puts his net worth at about $776 billion. That makes him more than twice as rich as Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, who is worth about $286 billion.

Musk’s so rich his fortune defies our imagination. It might help to think of it this way: Musk’s personal wealth is roughly equal to the GDP of, take your pick, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, or Israel.

Need another cartoonish number? Last year, Tesla shareholders approved a pay deal that, if all 12 requirements are met (they won’t), Musk’s compensation at Tesla could total $1 trillion. That money, of course, would be added to his existing fortune.

Speaking of Tesla, the company just revealed that Musk’s compensation for 2025 could — repeat, could — ultimately total $158.4 billion. That sum, as Bloomberg’s Liam Denning has noted, is about two times the EBITDA that Tesla has generated since 2010. And since we’re talking about Tesla, the EV maker sports an absurd price-to-earnings ratio of 357. For comparison, NVIDIA, which is minting cash, has a P/E of 41; Google’s is 29; and Microsoft’s is 25.

Oh, and then there’s this: Musk reportedly has fathered a total of 14 children with four different women. And while Musk’s cartoonish business deals — and amorous peregrinations — are noteworthy, the details of SpaceX’s pay package for Musk that were recently disclosed in the company’s IPO documents take those cartoons and shoot them into the stars.

Let’s perform an earth-based reality check.