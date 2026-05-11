Face-to-Face in a Distracted World
Why my speaking calendar stays full (and how to book me for yours). Plus, three free charts, including one on the staggering power demand from data centers.
Nothing can — and nothing will — replace the immediacy and impact of live in-person events. I say that because of the thrill I get from hearing live music here in Austin and from connecting with an audience when I’m delivering a lecture or a speech. I love that feeling when I know that the audience is listening and engaged. They aren’t checking their phones, answering emails, or watching TikTok. Instead, they’re paying attention because I’ve succeeded in capturing their focus for a few minutes in a world that’s overflowing with spectacular distractions. And that live, two-way connection is what keeps me on the road.
Since 2008, I’ve delivered nearly 600 invited or keynote lectures. This year, I already have 22 events on my calendar. My speaking business has traction for three reasons. First, the energy and power sectors are the world’s biggest and most important businesses. That means pretty much everyone is interested in them. Second, energy’s importance has been magnified by the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as by soaring power demand for AI and data centers. Third, people want to engage and learn the same way humans have for millennia: by talking to one another in person.
If you are having a conference or meeting and want me to speak, please send me a note. If you want to see some of my prior speaking engagements, I have dozens of excerpts on my YouTube channel.
I’m currently booking dates for the rest of 2026 and early 2027. You know how to find me: Robert (at) robertbryce.com. Thanks.
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Three New Charts
The first chart illustrates how the closure (or near-closure) of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shock waves through the LNG market. While Europe, which prices much of its gas at the TTF trading hub in the Netherlands, and Asia are getting hammered by the surge in LNG prices, the US has been insulated from those price changes. This chart shows the price changes in the spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub, TTF, and JKM (the Japan Korea Marker) through April 30.
One reason the US economy remains resilient is that American consumers are benefiting enormously from low-cost natural gas. Indeed, the falling price — in real terms — of methane has been a key deflationary trend underway for nearly three decades. This chart shows the spot price of gas at Henry Hub since 2000 in nominal and inflation-adjusted dollars. Why is the price falling? US drillers continue to innovate. They are wringing more and more oil and gas out of shale formations and doing so with fewer rigs and fewer workers. The result of that continuing innovation: Over the past two decades, gas production from places like the Permian Basin and the Marcellus/Utica has soared, and because of that, American consumers are saving untold billions of dollars every year.
There’s enormous interest in, and opposition to, data centers. The chart below, derived from MISO data, provides a good comparison of the power demands of the largest data centers. To be clear, the massive data center complex that Meta is building in Louisiana, which will consume 2 gigawatts of power, isn’t typical. Nonetheless, that single site will use 1,000 times as much juice as a typical Costco store.
Media Hit
On Friday, I spoke with my friend Jim Puplava, the host of the Financial Sense podcast, about the data center backlash. As Jim explains, “Bryce describes an unprecedented wave of local rejections and protests, driven by concerns over job losses, property values, water use, noise, and distrust of Big Tech. The opposition spans political lines and reflects a deep cultural rift. Despite resistance, Bryce notes that data centers are still being rapidly built, largely powered by natural gas.” You can listen here.
Before you go:
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Robert, you have proven every year that audiences love two things: sharp energy analysis and a speaker who can actually make them laugh while talking about pipelines and power grids. Despite your serious look, you've been sneaking humor into the energy business for decades.
Good Stuff.
Data centers are important because they are the first class of electricity customers willing to pay a premium for clean firm generation from 24-7 reliable nuclear power. An example is Microsoft's PPA for the output of Constellation Energy's Crane Clean Energy Center. I remain optimistic that other customer classes will join data centers. I also recommend the 27:30 WSJ podcast that was released on Sunday May 10 titled, "Nuclear Power's Reboot." It is not behind the WSJ paywall. The transcript is at https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/whats-news/nuclear-powers-reboot/dc9f25ff-9526-41db-90e6-46d0163e9d2e?mod=audiocenter_podcasts