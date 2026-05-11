Onstage at an event in San Antonio. Credit: Lorin Bryce

Nothing can — and nothing will — replace the immediacy and impact of live in-person events. I say that because of the thrill I get from hearing live music here in Austin and from connecting with an audience when I’m delivering a lecture or a speech. I love that feeling when I know that the audience is listening and engaged. They aren’t checking their phones, answering emails, or watching TikTok. Instead, they’re paying attention because I’ve succeeded in capturing their focus for a few minutes in a world that’s overflowing with spectacular distractions. And that live, two-way connection is what keeps me on the road.

Since 2008, I’ve delivered nearly 600 invited or keynote lectures. This year, I already have 22 events on my calendar. My speaking business has traction for three reasons. First, the energy and power sectors are the world’s biggest and most important businesses. That means pretty much everyone is interested in them. Second, energy’s importance has been magnified by the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as by soaring power demand for AI and data centers. Third, people want to engage and learn the same way humans have for millennia: by talking to one another in person.

If you are having a conference or meeting and want me to speak, please send me a note. If you want to see some of my prior speaking engagements, I have dozens of excerpts on my YouTube channel.

I’m currently booking dates for the rest of 2026 and early 2027. You know how to find me: Robert (at) robertbryce.com. Thanks.

Three New Charts

The first chart illustrates how the closure (or near-closure) of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shock waves through the LNG market. While Europe, which prices much of its gas at the TTF trading hub in the Netherlands, and Asia are getting hammered by the surge in LNG prices, the US has been insulated from those price changes. This chart shows the price changes in the spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub, TTF, and JKM (the Japan Korea Marker) through April 30.

One reason the US economy remains resilient is that American consumers are benefiting enormously from low-cost natural gas. Indeed, the falling price — in real terms — of methane has been a key deflationary trend underway for nearly three decades. This chart shows the spot price of gas at Henry Hub since 2000 in nominal and inflation-adjusted dollars. Why is the price falling? US drillers continue to innovate. They are wringing more and more oil and gas out of shale formations and doing so with fewer rigs and fewer workers. The result of that continuing innovation: Over the past two decades, gas production from places like the Permian Basin and the Marcellus/Utica has soared, and because of that, American consumers are saving untold billions of dollars every year.

There’s enormous interest in, and opposition to, data centers. The chart below, derived from MISO data, provides a good comparison of the power demands of the largest data centers. To be clear, the massive data center complex that Meta is building in Louisiana, which will consume 2 gigawatts of power, isn’t typical. Nonetheless, that single site will use 1,000 times as much juice as a typical Costco store.

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Media Hit

On Friday, I spoke with my friend Jim Puplava, the host of the Financial Sense podcast, about the data center backlash. As Jim explains, “Bryce describes an unprecedented wave of local rejections and protests, driven by concerns over job losses, property values, water use, noise, and distrust of Big Tech. The opposition spans political lines and reflects a deep cultural rift. Despite resistance, Bryce notes that data centers are still being rapidly built, largely powered by natural gas.” You can listen here.

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