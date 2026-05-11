Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Trahan's avatar
D Trahan
2d

Robert, you have proven every year that audiences love two things: sharp energy analysis and a speaker who can actually make them laugh while talking about pipelines and power grids. Despite your serious look, you've been sneaking humor into the energy business for decades.

Good Stuff.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Bryce
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2d

Data centers are important because they are the first class of electricity customers willing to pay a premium for clean firm generation from 24-7 reliable nuclear power. An example is Microsoft's PPA for the output of Constellation Energy's Crane Clean Energy Center. I remain optimistic that other customer classes will join data centers. I also recommend the 27:30 WSJ podcast that was released on Sunday May 10 titled, "Nuclear Power's Reboot." It is not behind the WSJ paywall. The transcript is at https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/whats-news/nuclear-powers-reboot/dc9f25ff-9526-41db-90e6-46d0163e9d2e?mod=audiocenter_podcasts

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Bryce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture