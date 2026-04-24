A Gulfstream G650 similar to this one was purchased by Neugebauer’s TMNN Manager LLC a few days after Fermi went public last October. Photo credit: Wikipedia .

“Among the world’s ultra-rich, owning a big, expensive airplane is the closest thing one can get to an actual penis-measuring contest.”

I published that sentence 24 years ago in my first book, Pipe Dreams: Greed, Ego, and the Death of Enron. In a chapter called “Air Enron,” I reported on the air-travel predilections of top Enron executives in the years before the company’s ignominious bankruptcy in 2001. I wrote:

No other part of Enron’s business better reflected the company’s out-of-control egos and out-of-control spending than the aviation department. While other parts of the company were burning through cash at record rates, Enron executives were cruising five miles high in ultra-luxe style.

To cite just one example, in the late 1990s, Enron CEO Ken Lay (or his wife, Linda) dispatched one of the company’s Falcon 900 jets from Houston to pick up their daughter, Robin, in Nice, France. The plane flew to France, empty, except for the pilots, and promptly brought Lay’s daughter back to Houston Intercontinental Airport. According to Enron’s aviation department, those two flights cost a cool $125,000. And that was back when $125,000 was real money.

Enron’s high-altitude indulgences come to mind as more details emerge from the raging dumpster fire known as Fermi Inc., which is now facing investor lawsuits, boardroom turmoil, and a collapsed stock price.

But I’m getting ahead of myself.

A lot has happened since Sunday, when I published “Fermi Isn’t Faltering, It’s Imploding.” As I noted in that article, last Friday, the startup — which went public on October 1, 2025, and promised to quickly build 11 gigawatts of power capacity for AI and data centers — announced that its CEO, Toby Neugebauer, had left. No reasons were given. On Sunday, the company’s CFO, Miles Everson, resigned. Everson was one of four insiders who sold shares after the company reported its full-year 2025 loss of $486.4 million on March 30, 2026. Everson sold about 830,000 shares and collected $3.9 million in proceeds. Although Everson resigned, he still has a seat on the company’s board.

On Tuesday, Neugebauer issued a press release in which he said the company’s board fired him “without cause.” The release said that Neugebauer “ultimately cares about making money for all shareholders more than finishing” what he started. Toward that end, he called on the Fermi board to “conduct an immediate process, led by an independent investment bank, for the sale of the Company to a third party.”

Why would Neugebauer want a sale? I’m speculating here, but a quick sale might, repeat, might, allow Neugebauer and his family, who own about 40% of the company’s stock worth some $1.4 billion, to cash out without collapsing Fermi’s market capitalization. A few hours after Neugebauer’s press release was published, the company’s board issued its own press release confirming that Neugebauer had been fired. It rejected his call for a quick sale, saying it “firmly believes a sale is not in the best interest of its continued momentum on Project Matador.”

While those events are noteworthy, the real bombshell dropped on Monday, when Fuzzy Panda Research, a short-seller, issued a savage takedown of Fermi that contains several allegations of misconduct by Neugebauer. The real blockbuster, though, is about Neugebauer and — you guessed it — a very expensive private jet. Here are the details.