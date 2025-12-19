When Fermi Inc. went public in early October, it quickly garnered a market capitalization of $16 billion. It attained that valuation without having any customers, no projects under construction, and, as Fortune pointed out, not “a single dollar of revenue.” The hope was that the company would “deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale,” for data centers and AI.

That hasn’t happened. Not yet, anyway. And Fermi is looking like it could end up being the Pets.com of the AI age.

Last week, the company announced that a prospective tenant that would have been its first customer pulled the plug on a $150 million deal that would have helped finance the first data center at Fermi’s campus outside of Amarillo. The result: the stock crashed. And it looks like it will keep crashing. Let’s take a look. Plus, three other short items.