They aren’t smiling now. Fermi co-founders Toby Neugebauer and Rick Perry during a October 1, 2025 TV appearance. Credit: Fox Business

Thirteen months ago, I compared Fermi Inc. to the poster dog of the dot-com era, Pets.com.

In “AI Hype Is Jumping The (Virtual) Shark,” published on October 3, 2025, I wrote that after its public offering, Fermi, which was founded by a group of people that included former Texas governor and energy secretary Rick Perry, was valued at $17 billion, a number that is a “very rich valuation for a company with no revenue and no tangible assets.” I continued, saying that “The hype surrounding Fermi will soon collide with reality, and investors may get burned.”

That’s exactly what happened. Today, the hype is gone, investors have seen their stock plummet by more than 90%, and Fermi is circling the drain.

Recall that when it first announced its plans in June 2025, Fermi claimed it “had the potential to deliver up to” 11 GW of power for data centers and AI. Four months later, when it went public, the company claimed it would build four AP1000 nuclear reactors on its President Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus near Amarillo. It also claimed that “Construction of the first AP1000 reactor is projected to begin in 2026, with a five-year build timeline. The initial unit is targeted to be operational by April 2031.” The company also said it would build 2 gigawatts of capacity with small modular reactors and would have 1 GW of power capacity online by the end of this year.

None of that has materialized.

Since October 2025, Fermi’s stock price has fallen 94%. On Monday, the stock fell more than 15%. On Tuesday, it fell another 7%. On Wednesday, it fell 10%. Credit: Google Finance

Since going public, the company has devolved into a textbook example of terrible corporate governance and even worse business execution. As I noted in April, in “Fermi Air,” after Fermi’s IPO, an entity controlled by the company’s CEO, Toby Neugebauer, purchased a Gulfstream G650, a luxury ultra-long-range jet that, if purchased new, costs about $78 million. As I noted back then, Neugebauer could have:

Bought a Cessna Citation X+, one of the fastest civilian jets available, for the relatively modest sum of $10 million. Or, he could have used a service like NetJets. Or, God forbid, he could fly commercial with the common folk. But he didn’t. And he doesn’t. Instead, right after Fermi’s IPO, Neugebauer bought one of the biggest, most expensive, longest-range private jets available because, well, it’s a dick thing.

Fermi’s recent history reads like a bad episode of “Dallas.”

In April, the company’s board of directors ousted Neugebauer, who responded by launching a fight for control and filing a lawsuit against the company. Fermi responded by suing Neugebauer. In addition to the boardroom turmoil, despite myriad promises, Fermi still has not secured a single tenant for its campus. More bad news came last weekend when Fermi missed a deadline to finalize a lease with its only prospective tenant, TensorWave, a second-tier neocloud that’s facing its own financial challenges.

There’s more, including Fermi’s admission in a 10-Q filing that it paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for a “dry lease” on Neugebauer’s jet, recent insider sales totaling nearly $22 million, and another boardroom ouster last week.

Let’s fly down to Amarillo for a closer look.