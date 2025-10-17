Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
1d

Thank you Mr Bryce: the format of two quick-fire pithy questions works for me, as does American 'can do', referred to by Christian (not forgetting Canadian Candu).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christian's avatar
Christian
2d

I love the American 'can do' , 'lets get shit done' vibe that was coming through. Send some down under please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Bryce and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Bryce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture