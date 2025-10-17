Today was the final day of the Texas Nuclear Summit here in Austin. I spoke at the conference this morning alongside my friend Ray Rothrock. The caption for our presentation was “Yes, Nuclear. Now, Let’s Get Sober.” Ray and I are both adamantly pro-nuclear, but we felt an urgent need to bring context and sobriety to the frothy investment landscape around nuclear energy. (I’ll be writing about the surge in IPOs being done by SMR companies next week.) Ray and I said the reason for the surge in interest is obvious: The companies that can develop and commercialize their reactors will be able to get a foothold in the global electricity market, a business that sells $2.5 trillion worth of juice every year.

While at the summit, held by the Texas Nuclear Alliance, I cornered five nuclear entrepreneurs and asked them two questions: Why is your technology going to win in the marketplace? And second, what is the biggest challenge you are facing? The aim was to keep each interview short and to the point. We then stitched the interviews together and put them together into the video above. I like short-format videos and interviews. Joe Rogan likes to grill his guests for two or three hours. I like to do interviews that last two or three minutes. In any case, please have a look at the video, and share and comment.

Speaking Of Nuclear, Remember To Watch & Share Shriking Fission

Last week, we released our latest mini-documentary. I’m proud of what we put together. It’s a short film, just seven minutes or so. My daughter, Mary, did a great job on the shooting and editing. The film is getting good traction. If you haven’t watched it, please do. And remember to share it. Thanks.

Media Hits

This week, I was a guest on The Ann and Phelim Scoop, with my friends, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. We talked about rare earths, China, supply chains, and more. Please have a look/listen. My segment starts at about the 13-minute mark.

I also did a segment this week with J Doc and Krause on the Labor and Energy Show. On that show, we talked about Shrinking Fission, nuclear energy, and several other topics. You may listen to that episode here.

Update: China’s Restrictions on Rare Earths Will Also Impact The Nuclear Sector

Last week’s move by the Chinese government to strangle the global supply of rare earth elements has resulted in an unprecedented escalation of the US trade war with China. As I explained here a week ago, the export restrictions China has put on those elements:

Is astonishing in its scope and scale. It’s also another reminder that for decades, the US and other Western countries have been sleepwalking when it comes to critical supply chains, key metals, and strategic elements. (Emphasis added.)

The rhetoric is heating up. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, China has “pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world, and we’re not going to have it.” For its part, China is claiming the US has “deliberately provoked unnecessary misunderstanding and panic” over the rare earth exports.

Bloomberg published this graphic on October 15.

As seen above, the hard reality is that the US and the rest of the world have been caught napping on rare earths. And while China’s monopoly on REEs gives it extraordinary influence over America’s ability to produce consumer goods, weapons systems, and semiconductors, the trade war over REEs could also have a significant effect on the nuclear sector. Why? The answer is simple: dysprosium, europium, gadolinium, holmium, and samarium are used in nuclear reactors as neutron absorbers.

Overcoming China’s REE monopoly will require intense focus and cooperation by the US with its allies. I will be writing more about that in a future Substack.

