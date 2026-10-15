Protestors gathered outside the Indianapolis City-County building on September 22, 2025, to show their opposition to a proposed Google data center. Credit: Farrah Anderson/WFYI.

If you need more proof that the backlash against Big Tech, data centers, and AI is real, consider this: Last month, the Board of Supervisors in Loudoun County, Virginia, voted to halt new data center applications for a year. That vote (7-1-1) came after months of study by county officials. As a local TV station noted, data center development has been an “incredibly contentious issue in Loudoun County, which is home to 233 data centers, the largest concentration in the US.”

The halt in Loudoun County reflects a profound shift in US politics. For years, Silicon Valley and its high-profile billionaires were celebrated for creating new computers, gadgets, and software while building massive companies worth staggering sums of money.

No longer.

I started reporting on these issues last December. Since then, I have produced a short documentary, “The Data Center Backlash,” and written half a dozen articles about the ongoing opposition to AI, Big Tech, and data centers. In this piece, I will share five truths about the backlash. And here’s a teaser: Yes, the opposition is real, but it’s not stopping the data center buildout. At least, not yet.