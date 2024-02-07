Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prisoner of Planet Moron's avatar
Prisoner of Planet Moron
Feb 7, 2024Edited

ICE or EV or Hybrid. In a democracy, your money, your choice.

Without sticks and carrots, especially when the carrots come out of the pockets of taxpayers.

If you want an EV, buy one. For my circumstances, ICEs and Hybrids make much more sense.

Let me decide. One of the many reasons I choose not to live in California. Or New York.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Christopher's Eclectic as Hell's avatar
Christopher's Eclectic as Hell
Feb 7, 2024

I've never understood the push for electric only vehicles. Hybrids make a whole lot more sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Bryce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture