From AI To Zaporizhzhia: The 10 Biggest Energy Stories Of 2025
Plus, the 10 most-read articles on my Substack and an updated chart on global energy use.
It may be odd to start a year-end retrospective with a prediction, but here it is: Historians will mark 2025 as a hinge year for climate and energy issues. The reasons for my prediction are obvious. They include soaring AI power demands, Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the voting public’s apathy toward climate politics, and the Iberian blackout, which reminded everyone just how fragile “green” grids can be. As 2025 comes to a close, I put together this list of the year’s most consequential energy stories. I also dug through the 80 pieces I posted on Substack and compiled the 10 most-read articles.
Let’s take a look.
You can support fearless, independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Subscriptions are just $10 per month or $100 per year.