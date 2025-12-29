Signs near the entrance to a council meeting in Chandler, Arizona, earlier this month. Credit: Jason Plautz/Politico

It may be odd to start a year-end retrospective with a prediction, but here it is: Historians will mark 2025 as a hinge year for climate and energy issues. The reasons for my prediction are obvious. They include soaring AI power demands, Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the voting public’s apathy toward climate politics, and the Iberian blackout, which reminded everyone just how fragile “green” grids can be. As 2025 comes to a close, I put together this list of the year’s most consequential energy stories. I also dug through the 80 pieces I posted on Substack and compiled the 10 most-read articles.

Let’s take a look.