Go Gigawatt Or Go Home
A new report argues the advantages of SMRs “may not add up.” Plus, why Latinos “represent America’s secret weapon,” and if you were an energy source, what would you be?
Three short notes for a Friday afternoon. Up first is an interesting new report that argues that the US should be building gigawatt-scale reactors, not SMRs. Second, my review of an excellent report by Jennifer Hernandez and Joel Kotkin on Latinos in the US. And why I want to be fusion.
Support independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Paid subscribers get all new articles and can post comments.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robert Bryce to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.