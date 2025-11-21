This photo of Plant Vogtle shows the two newest reactors in the US, units 3 and 4, on the right. Credit: Westinghouse Electric Company .

Three short notes for a Friday afternoon. Up first is an interesting new report that argues that the US should be building gigawatt-scale reactors, not SMRs. Second, my review of an excellent report by Jennifer Hernandez and Joel Kotkin on Latinos in the US. And why I want to be fusion.