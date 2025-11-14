Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy Kruger's avatar
Randy Kruger
1d

I am the CFO of Pedernales Electric and enjoyed reading this article. It struck a note with me. I've worked in the energy industry for over 30 years mostly in large multi-national corporate entities. I was aware of electric co-ops but did not fully understand the value they bring to their members until I took my current job. Our electric rates are about 80% of the average retail rate in TX and our outage metrics run well below industry averages. The member centric attitude of all the Pedernales electric employees by far is well above anything I've experienced in the corporate world. It is core to our mission and why service to our members as measured by competitive rates and reliable power delivery exceeds industry standards. I echo Robert's sentiment that I love electric cooperatives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Bryce
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
2d

Interesting article. Makes me want to read the book. I live in the Rappahannock Co-op in VA so I appreciate learning the history of them.

I finally have a disagreement with you on something. While I understand why you think LBJ was great (especially when it comes to TX) but I remember him well and have to disagree with his greatness otherwise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Robert Bryce and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Bryce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture