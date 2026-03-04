About six weeks ago, John Kumm, the director of the new Energy Institute at the University of Idaho, asked me to write a caption for my keynote speech. John made it clear that he wanted the focus of my talk, which I’ll deliver tonight at the Pitman Center here in Moscow, to be broad enough to encompass Idaho’s role in the development of nuclear energy. That makes sense given that Idaho National Laboratory has long been at the forefront of US nuclear technology. He also wanted me to talk about AI and booming power demand.

After a bit of back-and-forth, we agreed on the caption, which also serves as the headline of this article. After watching the events of the past few days, I now realize the caption also describes what’s at stake in the war against Iran, which is now in its fourth day with no end in sight.

I have held off on writing about President Trump’s decision to join forces with the Israelis and bomb Iran because I haven’t known what I might add to the conversation. I’ve read dozens of articles about the conflict, both pro and con. My friend, John Johnston, who writes under the pseudonym Alyosha here on Substack, had a convincing take on Saturday, called “A Stitch In Time.” In that piece, he concluded:

The Ayatollah could have made a fabulous deal for his country, but he died with honor on his own terms. RIP. Again, imagine if he had a nuclear bomb. The lessons of history are the only thing standing between a tactical operation unfolding today in Iran and nuclear catastrophe that would make all other wars look trivial. The only way to end a war is to win it…until the next one starts.

Others argue that the US and Israel cannot achieve their goals in Iran with air power alone. In an interview published yesterday in Time, Robert Pape, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, declared:

For over a century, states — including the United States, European states, Russia, and Israel — have tried to topple regimes with air power alone. It has never—and I’m choosing my words carefully — it has never worked...The key reason for the consistent failure is that when you have foreign air power trying to topple regimes, you inject nationalism into the politics of the target, which makes positive regime change in the direction of the attacker’s wishes almost impossible.

Pape went on to say that Trump is now caught in an “escalation trap.” He said, “The war is already in the process of widening. The trap has not closed shut fully, but it is tightening its grip.”

As with Venezuela, it’s far too early to know how the US military’s assault on Iran will turn out. But it is clear that the war is about hydrocarbons, or to be more specific, it’s about the control of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow stretch of water that is the world’s most strategic energy chokepoint. Traffic through the Strait has been shut down due to the risk of missile attacks from Iranian forces. The shipping lane in the Strait is only about two miles wide, and on a normal day, 20% of the world’s LNG cargoes and 20% of the world’s crude oil transits the Strait. Predictably, the shutdown sent oil prices soaring by as much as $10 per barrel. But prices could fall again soon.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that China is calling on all sides “to protect ships transiting Hormuz.” Here’s how Iran International reported the story:

According to senior executives at Chinese state-owned gas firms briefed by government officials, Beijing had urged Iranian counterparts not to target oil and liquefied natural gas tankers transiting the narrow waterway and to refrain from striking key export hubs such as Qatar. China buys the vast majority of Iran’s oil, providing Tehran with a crucial economic lifeline. But the world’s largest energy importer depends more broadly on Persian Gulf supplies, with both crude and LNG cargoes passing through Hormuz.

The war is also, of course, about nuclear capability. Iran has long pursued uranium enrichment and the capability to produce nuclear weapons. Last June’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, by US B-2 bombers was supposed to end the country’s nuclear ambitions. Iran has long claimed that it wasn’t developing a bomb. But as Time noted after the bombing of the three sites, “Iran’s stockpile of 60% enriched uranium — just below weapons-grade — had grown large enough to produce multiple bombs if further enriched.”

Finally, the war is about American power in the broadest sense of that term. The US attacked Venezuela and, in doing so, reinforced the Monroe Doctrine. The attack on Iran could be viewed as Trump enforcing the Carter Doctrine, as President Jimmy Carter outlined it in 1980. That doctrine says that:

An attempt by any outside force to gain control of the Persian Gulf region will be regarded as an assault on the vital interests of the United States of America, and such an assault will be repelled by any means necessary, including military force.

Of course, Iran is not an “outside force” in the Persian Gulf. But Iran has long been an adversary that has declared its desire to destroy the US. By declaring war on Iran, Trump has become the latest in a long line of US presidents who have waged war, or launched bombing campaigns, in the Middle East. Further, Trump’s attack on Iran may be part of a broader strategy to prevent China from buying Iran’s oil on the cheap. Last year, China bought about 80% of Iran’s oil exports. By slashing Iran’s oil revenue, the US will crimp the country’s ability to finance rouge actors like Hamas and Hezbollah.

It’s far too early to know what will happen next. Military analysts are expressing concern that supplies of US munitions and missile interceptors could run low if the war continues for more than a month. Earlier today, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US military was “just getting started” in its attacks on Iranian targets.

I don’t have any special insight into what happens next. The war could change the face of energy geopolitics for the better, or it could devolve into a costly quagmire that will haunt the US for years to come.

There’s plenty more to write about Iran. But I will stop now as I have to finish preparing my talks for two groups of engineering students scheduled for this afternoon. If you happen to be in Moscow, stop by the Pitman Center tonight at 7 pm for my keynote, or tomorrow between 8 am and 4 pm for the inaugural energy symposium at the University of Idaho.

