Oklo’s co-founders: Jacob DeWitte and Caroline Cochran. Credit: Oklo

After it went public in March 2025, CoreWeave Inc. quickly became one of America’s hottest stocks. Within three months of its IPO, its stock price had more than tripled. The company, which bills itself as “the essential cloud for AI,” became a Wall Street darling as its revenues soared. Its second-quarter 2026 revenues totaled nearly $2.6 billion, double the year-earlier period. In an August 11, 2026 press release, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Michael Intrator, declared that the company had reached an “inflection point” as its “scale began to translate into expanding operating leverage.”

Since then, CoreWeave has had a bumpy ride as skeptical investors have grown worried about the durability of the AI boom and the company’s enormous debt load. According to its latest quarterly filing, CoreWeave has about $25.1 billion in debt and another $15.7 billion in operating lease liabilities.

This month alone, the company’s shares have dropped about 35% and are now trading at their lowest level since May of last year. Media outlets have also begun looking at Intrator’s stock sales and those of the company’s other co-founders, Brian Venturo and Brannin McBee. On October 15, Bloomberg reported that the three have sold $3.3 billion in CoreWeave shares since the company’s IPO. On October 16, Yahoo Finance reported that:

Venturo has sold more than $1.2 billion since the IPO, including $734 million in the second quarter, which made him the second-largest insider seller at any US company in that period. McBee’s $1.06 billion in sales equals 40.4% of his undiluted holding at the IPO, and nearly 40% of his wealth is now in cash and equivalents. Intrator has sold more than $907 million since January 1, after selling less than $70 million last year.

The insider sales at CoreWeave are adding to a rising tide of negative sentiment toward the company. On Wednesday, CNBC reported that CoreWeave faces “a crisis of confidence on Wall Street that’s playing out in real time among equity and bond investors.”

CoreWeave’s co-founders: Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee. Credit: CoreWeave .

The scrutiny of CoreWeave spurred me to take a closer look at insider sales at the publicly traded companies vying to develop and deploy small modular reactors. Like the AI business, the SMR sector has generated a lot of hype, and companies that went public to capitalize on it have seen some extraordinary valuations. Of the nine pure-play SMR companies, none has generated more hype than Oklo Inc., and no other SMR company has seen more insider selling.

In this piece, I take another look at Oklo’s insider selling and compare it with sales by top executives at some of America’s biggest energy companies. I also compare Oklo’s insider sales with what has happened at other pure-play SMR companies.

Here’s what I found, with four new charts.