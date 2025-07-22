Shale plays in the continental US. Credit: EIA and Wikimedia .

In 2011, I wrote a report on natural gas called “Ten Reasons Why Natural Gas Will Fuel The Future.” I’m pleased to say that my thesis has stood the test of time. Given the increased focus on natural gas, its growing role in US electricity generation, its critical role in the expansion of AI and data centers, and surging LNG exports, it’s appropriate to revisit that 14-year-old report. Looking back, it’s remarkable to see how US gas production has grown. It’s grown so much that the US is now the world’s largest LNG exporter. In addition, since 2011, global gas use has grown faster than any other form of energy, accounting for 35% of the increase in primary energy use.

Here’s a condensed version of that 2011 report, along with two charts that show the stunning growth in global gas use and the surge in US gas production.