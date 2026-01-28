This chart shows Germany’s nuclear power production from the 1970s to 2025. Two decades ago, about 25% of Germany’s electricity production came from nuclear power plants. In 2023, the country shuttered its last nuclear plants. Today, Germany gets 59% of its electricity from renewables. It also has some of the world’s most expensive electricity. Image credit: Fraunhofer ISE .

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Frederich Merz admitted that his country’s decision to abandon nuclear power was a “serious strategic mistake.” Merz further acknowledged that Germany now lacks sufficient electric generation capacity.

In SMR Intelligence Update #5, we dive into the nuclear situation in Germany. We also have updates to SMR Intelligence Global, news on Oklo and Holtec, and Stephen McBride’s ranking of the SMR companies.