Merz: Germany Really Is Dunkelf#*@ked
The German leader says ditching nuclear was a “serious strategic mistake.” Merz also noted the sky is often blue and water is wet. And more in SMR Intelligence Update #5.
Earlier this month, German Chancellor Frederich Merz admitted that his country’s decision to abandon nuclear power was a “serious strategic mistake.” Merz further acknowledged that Germany now lacks sufficient electric generation capacity.
In SMR Intelligence Update #5, we dive into the nuclear situation in Germany. We also have updates to SMR Intelligence Global, news on Oklo and Holtec, and Stephen McBride’s ranking of the SMR companies.
