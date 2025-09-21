Robert Bryce

Why did anyone ever think that windpower on the grid would work? This is a truly scandalous situation because wind droughts should have been considered before the wind power catastrophe even started.

Failing to check the reliability of the wind supply enabled a public policy blunder as serious as any other in peacetime history.

Sailors at sea and millers on land experienced wind droughts for centuries.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-sinister-threat-of-wind-droughts

Data on wind speeds have been recorded for several decades on the North Sea oil and gas platforms.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-curious-tale-of-the-north-sea-winds/

Trillions of dollars have been spent around the world rolling out wind and solar infrastructure and we have got in return more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic environmental impacts.

The elephant in the room is the wind droughts or dunkelflautes that Australian investigators documented over a decade ago.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-late-discovery-of-wind-droughts

Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/we-have-to-talk-about-wind-droughts

This story documents the criminally incompetent energy planning in Britain in recent times.

https://thecritic.co.uk/british-energy-planning-a-horror-story/

Note that the Climate Change Authority assured the May government that there would be no problem with wind droughts.

Recommendations. A very senior and serious inquiry into the failure of the meteorologists to issue wind drought warmings and an inquiry into the failure of due diligence on the wind supply.

I don’t buy that Exxon curve for solar and wind. Projecting that is a cheap way to avoid criticism. But with most new electric capacity going into developing countries, they will want sources that are secure and reliable. Wind and solar do not qualify. And will not, since dreams about magic, cheap batteries with 10x the energy storage of present batteries are put fantasy.

