Aerial shot of construction work underway at TerraPower’s site in Kemmerer, Wyoming. TerraPower recently got a permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build a commercial reactor. It’s the first permit for a commercial reactor in the US in a decade and the first non-light-water design approved in more than 40 years. Credit: TerraPower/YouTube.

Last Tuesday, I published an article documenting the stunning amount of stock sold by Oklo Inc. co-founders Jacob DeWitte and Caroline Cochran. I invited the company to respond if any of my reporting was erroneous. I have not heard back. Since then, I have found tens of millions of dollars in additional stock sales by other Oklo insiders.

In this SMR Intelligence Update, I detail those insider sales at Oklo. I also have updates on Rolls-Royce and explain why the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s recent approval of TerraPower’s construction permit may be a turning point in the labyrinthine regulatory process that has been hindering the US nuclear sector. And we have two other short items: ZettaJoule goes to A&M, and yet another startup (this one says it will use thorium fuel) gets added to SMR Intelligence US.

One other quick point: Yesterday, the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of America’s most strident anti-nuclear NGOs, announced it would support the restart of the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa. As ace reporter Ken Braun explained yesterday, the NRDC operates on an annual budget of more than $200 million, and with this announcement, it will be the “first anti-energy NGO to be removed from the InfluenceWatch list of nuclear power opponents.” While this is positive news, I must point out that the NRDC was one of the main culprits behind the foolish, premature closure of the Indian Point nuclear plant in Buchanan, New York.

So now that NRDC is finally starting to accept rational thought about nuclear energy, when will its leaders apologize for the enormous damage they have done to our power grid? I am not holding my breath.

On to the SMR Intelligence Update #6.