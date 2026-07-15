New York Freeze Brings 2026 Data Center Rejections To 179; New Report Confirms Surging "Anti-Tech Sentiment"
In this short video, I discuss New York's one-year moratorium and Milltown Partners' report on the backlash against Big Tech and data centers
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order banning the construction of large data centers for one year. It’s the first statewide ban in the US, and yet another example of the growing backlash against Big Tech and data centers. Hochul’s ban is the 179th rejection or restriction of data centers in the US in 2026. For comparison, there were 49 rejections in 2025 and just 9 in 2024. All of these are documented in the Data Center Rejection Database, which is the only free, online, searchable database of its kind.
In this 7-minute video, I discuss the New York moratorium and a report recently released by Milltown Partners that confirms what I’ve been saying for months: What we are seeing is a cultural backlash against Big Tech. As Milltown puts it, the backlash is being driven by “anti-tech sentiment more than NIMBYism or environmentalism.” Milltown’s findings are based on a survey of nearly 6,900 registered voters in five large states: Texas, Georgia, Michigan, California, and North Carolina. Rather than write an article about these developments, I decided to make this short video. I hope you like it. And if you do, please share it. Thanks.
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Loudoun County Virginia a suburb of Washington DC, has a about 250 data centers; huge buildings many very close to the major highway in the County. These machines handle about 70% of the information flow on the World Wide Web, literally the world. They are quite constant consumers of electricity which the local utility loves because they have the equipment to crank it out. The centers presently provide about 1/2 of Loudoun Counties tax revenue thereby keeping property taxes low for homeowners. Each employs very few people to operate so there is a tiny impact on local services such as schools and police. Proper zoning rules can eliminate what some opponents say are the problem with these centers - consumption of cooling water and noise. They do not cause higher electricity rates. That is a consequence of local and State governments supporting and subsidizing windmills and solar farms that produce electricity that is very expensive to integrate into our electric grids. This is what the opponents of such centers are doing to their local governments and themselves. I don't see opposition to data centers as a cultural issue. It is simply a creation of ignorance and hysteria which the web is very good at creating and distributing, sadly.
Hmm, you've told us that much data center rejection funding comes from the NGOs, the anti-fossil fuel billionaires. Seems like there's huge amount of behind the scenes funding, correct? (Your past research showed anti-fossil fuel NGO's spending $4B vs. $500M for US oil and gas advocacy spending.) In US's quest to 'win' the AI wars, how do you suggest we go forward? How do we develop these data centers, where you subscribe to the benefits of AI, while there's a NY ban, plus my home state of CO, and other places? Seems like there's huge demand from data centers, right? What about Gov Hochul, whose hugely disingenuous saying that the reliability of the electric grid is at stake, when NY, blue State, and east coast net zero policies dominate? This doesn't match up when speaking of electricity reliability. Appreciate your reporting, always top notch.