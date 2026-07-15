On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order banning the construction of large data centers for one year. It’s the first statewide ban in the US, and yet another example of the growing backlash against Big Tech and data centers. Hochul’s ban is the 179th rejection or restriction of data centers in the US in 2026. For comparison, there were 49 rejections in 2025 and just 9 in 2024. All of these are documented in the Data Center Rejection Database, which is the only free, online, searchable database of its kind.

In this 7-minute video, I discuss the New York moratorium and a report recently released by Milltown Partners that confirms what I’ve been saying for months: What we are seeing is a cultural backlash against Big Tech. As Milltown puts it, the backlash is being driven by “anti-tech sentiment more than NIMBYism or environmentalism.” Milltown’s findings are based on a survey of nearly 6,900 registered voters in five large states: Texas, Georgia, Michigan, California, and North Carolina. Rather than write an article about these developments, I decided to make this short video. I hope you like it. And if you do, please share it. Thanks.

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