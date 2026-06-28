Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
environMENTAL's avatar
environMENTAL
2d

It was bound to be. Lifting hundreds of millions out of abject poverty was always going to result in rising wages and higher living standards once China adopted State capitalism in the manner they did. While that wasn’t going to close the labor cost gap with the U.S. and Europe, it was going to open up a gap that SE Asia would exploit.

What happened to the U.S. industrial base will happen to China over time, for the same labor cost reasons.

Vietnam will burn the hell out of coal until they reach a certain living standard and per capita GDP.

Then they’ll have the wealth to care about air quality and burn less per unit of additional GDP.

Environmental Kuznets Curve, Robert.

Yeah, OK, fine … it doesn’t explain wealth disparity/inequity. But it is almost an iron law when it comes to the relationship between decreasing environmental degradation and increasing prosperity per unit of production over long periods of time.

EKC is at work in China now, and eventually in Vietnam, Indonesia, and elsewhere in SE Asia. Communism may slow down the progress, but won’t stop it.

Reply
Share
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
2d

Robert Energy Humanist Appleseed!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Bryce
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Bryce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture