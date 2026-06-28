Construction cranes are everywhere in Saigon.

From our hotel room near the banks of the Saigon River, we could see more than two dozen of them. Construction is happening all over the town, which is properly known as Ho Chi Minh City.

Five decades after the US military left the country after an ignominious war, Vietnam has become an industrial powerhouse with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. As one media outlet put it recently, Vietnam is “Transitioning from a developing frontier into a sophisticated, high-tech industrial giant.”

I wanted to visit Vietnam for many reasons. Among them: I wanted to see the place that’s making more and more of the stuff I buy. Last month, I bought a new laptop. It was made at a Foxconn factory northeast of Hanoi. A few days after the computer arrived, I went to Costco to get a few items and stopped to investigate the men’s clothing. Regardless of the brand, nearly all of it was from Vietnam. I went home and looked at my dress shirts. Vietnam. My spiffy new sneakers? Vietnam.

Yes, China is still the world’s biggest exporter of manufactured goods. But Vietnam is catching up, and fast. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 8%. That means its economy is doubling in size every nine years or so. And what’s fueling Vietnam’s ability to manufacture everything from laptops and semiconductors to shoes and shorts? Massive amounts of electricity — and that juice ain’t coming from solar panels and wind turbines.

As seen above, more than half of Vietnam’s electricity is generated by coal-fired power plants. And Vietnam will be burning coal, and lots of it, for many years to come. Last year, the country set a new record for coal imports. In April, it inaugurated a new 1.3 gigawatt coal-fired power plant in north-central Vietnam. And according to Enerdata, over 6 GW of new coal plants are under construction, and another 3 GW of coal-fired capacity is in development.

I’ll be publishing more about Vietnam soon. We are heading to Singapore in the morning for some speaking engagements. (I’m talking about — what else? — booming electricity demand in Southeast Asia.) After that, I have another engagement in Kuala Lumpur.

I’m hoping this visit to Vietnam won’t be my last.

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