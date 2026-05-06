Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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bill crawford's avatar
bill crawford
2d

Robert, you were way way ahead of the curve on this issue. Great job!!

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Glenn Lindquist's avatar
Glenn Lindquist
2d

People are finally sick and tired of watching farms and forest disappear while having their homes surrounded by solar farms, wind farms, Chinese battery plants, truck terminals, train terminals, transportation centers, and blocks-long white warehouses that employ almost no one. And now we have these electricity sucking monster data centers coming. I guess We the People are all sick and tired of being told to "shove it" while living our lives surrounded by sheer ugliness everywhere one looks.

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