Few technologies show as much promise as SMRs. The reasons for the interest are obvious: if SMRs can be developed and deployed at scale, they could help meet soaring global power demand, stabilize electric grids, and help deliver on the enormous promise of nuclear energy. But the SMR market is crowded. This new 7-minute documentary on SMRs, which was shot and edited by my daughter, Mary Bryce, provides a dynamic look at the global competition to build and deploy SMRs. It includes a look back at Dwight Eisenhower’s Atoms For Peace speech and a visit to the factory of Austin-based Aalo Atomics, one of the dozens of companies vying to win the SMR race.

Please have a look at our free new mini-documentary. And by all means, share it. I really appreciate your support. Thanks.

One more thing: Before you go, please do me a favor by clicking that ♡ button.