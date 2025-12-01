In early October, Nano Nuclear Energy’s stock traded above $55. The decline in Nano Nuclear’s stock price is similar to that of other pure-play SMR companies. Credit: Nano Nuclear ....

What goes up must come down, and in November, the valuations of the four publicly traded pure-play SMR companies came down in a big way. In this, SMR Intelligence Update #3, we look at what happened to the stock prices of Oklo, NuScale Power, Terrestrial Energy, and Nano Nuclear Energy last month. In addition, we have a rundown on Britain’s selection of the Rolls-Royce plc’s SMR for deployment in Wales, and Liz Muller’s pitch on Deep Fission. Let’s take a look.