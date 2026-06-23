Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

SMRs For Investors: Which Companies (And Reactors) Will Survive The Shakeout?

In this 30-minute webinar, I separate the likely winners from the also-rans.
Robert Bryce's avatar
Robert Bryce
Jun 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Small modular reactors may be the most crowded — and overhyped — corner of the power sector. After 18 years of reporting on SMRs, my view is simple: A brutal shakeout is coming. In the US alone, 42 companies are pushing 48 reactor designs, all chasing the same pool of capital and customers. In this paid-subscriber webinar, I use two dozen charts to map …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Robert Bryce to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Robert Bryce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture