SMRs For Investors: Which Companies (And Reactors) Will Survive The Shakeout?

Small modular reactors may be the most crowded — and overhyped — corner of the power sector. After 18 years of reporting on SMRs, my view is simple: A brutal shakeout is coming. In the US alone, 42 companies are pushing 48 reactor designs, all chasing the same pool of capital and customers. In this paid-subscriber webinar, I use two dozen charts to map …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robert Bryce to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.