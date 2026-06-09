Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

Benjamin Graham........."In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine."

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
3h

Thank you Mr Bryce. “The market is always right.” Really? Come on; there's only one entity that's always right and that's my wife.

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