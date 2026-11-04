James Talarico, the new US Senator from Texas, delivered his victory speech last night in Austin. Credit: Texas Tribune/Bob Daemmrich

I’ve been reporting on politics for four decades. I haven’t seen anything like what happened last night. Like most observers, I thought the races here in Texas would be close. As I reported yesterday, the YouGov poll had James Talarico leading Ken Paxton by 4 points. The New York Times/Siena poll had him up by 7 points. The polls vastly underestimated voters’ anger and their desire for change. Despite the $168 million that Elon Musk gave to Paxton’s campaign, Talarico demolished Paxton by more than 12 points. Talarico, a soft-spoken 37-year-old bachelor who is pursuing a Master of Divinity at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, rocketed out of obscurity to win the most expensive non-presidential political contest in US history.

There were eight statewide races on the Texas ballot. In all of those races, the Democratic candidate won. That fact alone is amazing. Since 1994, Texas Democrats haven’t won a single statewide race. Yesterday, they swept all eight races on the ballot. This morning, I combined the latest vote tallies into one chart.

The numbers are stunning. Talarico got more votes (5.4 million) than any other candidate on the ballot. He also won his race by a larger margin, in both absolute and percentage terms, than any other Democrat on the ticket. He collected 1.2 million more votes than Paxton and beat him by 12.3%. By comparison, Gina Hinojosa beat incumbent governor Greg Abbott by about 700,000 votes, with a margin of 7.4%. The numbers tell an obvious story: Texans turned out in droves to vote for Talarico, or perhaps to vote against Paxton. (Or maybe both.)

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This election was historic.

The results will reverberate — in Congress and across the country — for years to come. The new Democratic majorities in the US House and US Senate, along with new Democratic governors, will have a huge impact on the energy and power sectors. Big Tech, AI, and data centers are now squarely in the middle of the political debate. Shakeups inside the Trump Administration are coming.

I’ll be writing more about those issues in the coming months. But for now, I can only say wow.

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