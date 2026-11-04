Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Bill Hale's avatar
Bill Hale
2d

Energy is the backbone of everything and the democrats will implement ruinous energy policy on a state and national scale and dial up disastrous lawfare against big oil and gas. China wins and we become a larger version of sclerotic Europe and California.

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dennis mcconaghy's avatar
dennis mcconaghy
2d

Lets face the awful truth.

Democrats is control of Congress will be horrific for rational energy policy.

Climate extremism redux.

No rational basis to think otherwise.

How any Democrat is elected in Texas is hard to understand. I can wait until Talarico votes for Green New Deal 2.0.

No platitudes that there are any Democratic moderates.

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