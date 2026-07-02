Last November, Texas Congressman Jake Ellzey, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, Governor Greg Abbott, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Google Senior Director Amanda Peterson Corio touted Google’s plan to spend $40 billion in Texas on AI and data centers at an event in Midlothian. Credit: Google .

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has never been known for his strong political convictions. His views on any given issue are, well, malleable.

For instance, on November 14, the three-term governor raved about Google’s plan to spend $40 billion on AI and data centers during a press event in Midlothian. Abbott declared that Google was helping make Texas “the epicenter of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy...We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen.”

Since that event, the political sentiment around AI and Big Tech has changed — and so have Abbott’s views.

This week, during a speech in the East Texas town of Bullard, Abbott announced he would pursue a ban on data centers in rural communities. “We must prohibit them from building AI data centers in rural Texas neighborhoods,” Abbott declared. He continued, “Any AI data center even thinking about coming here — they got to bring their own money, bring their own power, reuse their own water and do it in a way that reduces the cost of electricity for residents across our state...We must eliminate the tax break they are getting.” Abbott’s about-face reflects the growing backlash against Big Tech, AI and data centers. And it’s a clear reflection of what he is seeing and hearing in Texas.

Headline in The Economist on June 25.

As Ted Gioia noted a few days ago, “Every demographic group is now opposed to AI — especially young people, previously the most enthusiastic supporters of new tech.”

Want some examples of the public’s concerns about data centers and AI? Look no further than Texas. Last month, county commissioners in Hays County voted unanimously to approve a moratorium on data center projects until the end of this year. Also last month, a planning commission in Hamilton, Ontario, rejected a data center project after “dozens of opponents of the proposal packed the public gallery and over a hundred waited in the halls.” According to CBC, prior to the meeting, chants of “f--k AI” filled Hamilton’s city council chambers. Need another example? On a single day last month, three counties in Florida issued moratoria on data centers.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: We are seeing an unprecedented cultural backlash against Big Tech and AI.

Here are several items, including an updated chart on data center rejections, a rundown on Google’s soaring electricity and water use, and a link to my recent appearance on Scott Tinker’s most-excellent energy and climate talk show on PBS, Energy Switch.

Let’s take a look.