Former Fermi Inc. CEO Toby Neugebauer, left, at a public meeting in Panhandle, Texas in late 2025. On the right: Tara Cambell, Donald Trump, and Cody Campbell, in an undated photo. On November 9, Neugebauer filed a civil lawsuit in Dallas against Campbell, claiming that the billionaire oilman engaged in “civil extortion through misuse of public office.”Credits: Amarillo Tribune /Brianna Maestas , CodyCampbell.com .

My cousin, Tom Brandt, has been practicing trial and appellate law in Dallas for more than four decades. During his career, he’s handled hundreds of cases in both state and federal court. I recently asked him how his business was doing. “As long as people are stupid and greedy, I’ll have plenty of work to do,” he said. “Stupidity and greed are what keep lawyers employed.”

Tom’s analysis provides an excellent description of Fermi Inc.’s history, which, since its IPO in October 2025, has been a textbook case of stupidity and greed — both of which have, predictably, led to lawsuits and, therefore, plenty of work for lawyers.

For proof, consider the November 9 lawsuit former Fermi CEO Toby Neugebauer filed against Cody Campbell, the billionaire oilman and chair of the Texas Tech University Board of Regents. The suit, which seeks “monetary relief over $1 million,” alleges misconduct by Campbell toward Neugebauer and Fermi, including abuse of his position at the university. Filed in Dallas County, it is the latest in a blizzard of litigation involving Fermi. Here’s the scorecard: Neugebauer has sued Fermi, the company’s directors, and his fellow co-founder, former Texas governor (and former energy secretary) Rick Perry. In turn, Fermi sued Neugebauer, then abruptly dropped the lawsuit. In addition, two consultants have sued Fermi and Neugebauer.

As I reported earlier this month, Fermi still hasn’t landed a tenant for its President Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus near Amarillo. Its stock has dropped by 93% since the IPO, and Perry has lost his seat on the board. And perhaps most telling, insiders are cashing out. Neugebauer, the general counsel, the COO, the CDO, and the new CEO have all sold shares. In November alone — during the same month the company reported a third-quarter loss of $141.6 million — Fermi insiders sold nearly $86 million in stock.

The Fermi circus is a near-perfect Texas story. It has big money, giant egos, political influence, oil, gas, football, a flagship state university, a pile of lawsuits, and enough greed to fill a Buc-ee’s parking lot. Here’s a summary of Neugebauer’s jaw-dropping lawsuit against Campbell, plus an update on Fermi’s financials and insider sales. But first, let’s look back at the prospectus Fermi filed before it went public.

It warned, in plain English, of the wreckage to come.