An electrical arc at a switchyard near Boulder City, Nevada. Credit: Capturedlightning.com

Soaring electricity prices are a major political issue across the country. And for good reason.

According to the latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration, the average price of residential electricity in the US is now 18 cents per kilowatt-hour. In 2021, that same amount of juice cost 13.7 cents per kWh. That’s a 31.3% increase in just five years. For comparison, the overall Consumer Price Index from July 2021 to July 2026 increased by 22.3%.

Don’t expect electricity prices to come down any time soon. Why? Power providers are spending record amounts of money, and a major chunk (most?) of that cash is being spent to meet surging demand from data centers. This year, capital expenditures for US investor-owned energy utilities will total a record $259 billion, up 29% from 2025. In all, investor-owned utilities will spend about $1.3 trillion between 2026 and 2030. Now add in the capex by electric cooperatives and publicly owned utilities, which are expected to spend about $35 billion this year. Then add President Trump’s tariffs and rising commodity prices (copper is up 32% over the past 12 months and aluminum is up 16%), and it’s easy to see why inflation is raging across the electric sector.

A new index published this week by the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation spotlights soaring prices for utility hardware. Meanwhile, the cost of building high-voltage transmission lines and prices on new gas turbines are headed for low Earth orbit.

Here’s a look at the grid inflation shock, with three charts, two of which are brand new. And don’t forget, I’m offering a 30% discount on new annual subscriptions. To get the discount, which ends this weekend, please click here.