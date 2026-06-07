Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Anita Powers's avatar
Anita Powers
2d

I appreciate the emphasis on first principles. Energy debates often become ideological, yet economies run on physical realities. The most durable solutions will likely be those that respect both the laws of nature and the needs of people.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2d

With about 400,00 wind turbines installed worldwide, AND the reality that wind turbines typically last 20 to 25 years, wind turbines destruction is just beginning, as maintenance costs generally outweigh the value of continuing to operate them.

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