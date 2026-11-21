A worker at the Morelli Motori factory in Arzignano, Italy, working on a stator.

I’ve been a reporter so long that I find myself writing articles about topics similar to ones I covered years ago. For instance, in 2001, I wrote an article for the Austin Chronicle about Austin-based Active Power, a company that was building flywheel-based power conditioning systems. I wrote that:

Power quality is one of the hottest niches in the high-tech business. And it’s not just in California. Internet service providers, data centers, high-tech manufacturers, television stations, long-distance carriers, carpet makers, and lots of other businesses must have highly reliable power supplies. They cannot afford to do without electricity for even a few minutes per year.

I went on to explain that Active Power’s flywheel was a solid 600-pound disk of high-carbon steel that spins at 7,700 rpm while floating on magnetic bearings inside a vacuum-sealed steel shell.

Joe Pinkerton, the co-founder of Active Power, in 2001. Credit: Austin Chronicle . Pinkerton now heads Austin-based Brane Audio , which makes a high-end portable loudspeaker.

I bring up that history of flywheels because, in January, while walking the trade show floor at the PowerGen conference in San Antonio, I met Anthony Langley, CEO of Langley Holdings, a UK-based conglomerate. I had never heard of Langley, who was at the conference to promote three of his companies, Bergen Engines, Marelli Motori, and Piller Power Systems.

This model of a 11.3-megawatt generator set, that includes a Bergen engine and a generator made by Marelli Motori, was on display at the PowerGen conference in San Antonio in January.

In February, I mentioned Langley in my article, “Otto Goes Behind The Meter,” which explains why many data center developers have decided to avoid long wait times for gas turbines and instead use large internal combustion engines like those Bergen makes so they can have their own behind-the-meter power plants. Langley told me that in 2025, Bergen Engines produced about 800 megawatts of engine capacity. By the end of 2027, he said the company will be producing 2 gigawatts per year. In August, the company announced its order book for BTM engines now totals about 3 GW.

After meeting Langley in San Antonio, I added him to my mailing list here on Substack and didn’t think much more about it.

Then, in early August, one of Langley’s associates invited me to join a mid-September tour of the company’s power division factories in Italy, Germany, and Norway, that was being arranged for a handful of prospective data center customers. The associate also told me that Langley Holdings bought Active Power in 2016, and that the European tour would include a visit to Piller Power Systems, which, like Active Power, makes flywheel-based power conditioning equipment. The Langley team must have known that I love seeing industrial facilities, so I quickly agreed to join the tour. (I was not paid to go on the trip, nor am I getting any compensation from Langley for publishing this article.)

This photo essay recounts my return visit to the Active Power plant in Austin and my visit to the European factories. It illustrates the key components that make the electric grid work — rotors, stators, and flywheels — and the precision manufacturing needed to produce them.