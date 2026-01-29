Yacht-Zee$
The hypocrisy of the mega-rich billionaires who are funding the energy class war is off the chain. My new mini-documentary spotlights the most odious offenders.
In 1963, Jessica Mitford published a scathing exposé of the US funeral industry called The American Way of Death. The book became a bestseller and led to a raft of consumer protection measures that are still in place today. In 1970, Time magazine dubbed her the “Queen of the Muckrakers” for her hard-nosed approach to journalism.
“You may not be able to change the world,” Mitford famously said, “but you can at least embarrass the guilty.”
My new mini-documentary aims to do just that.
Yacht-Zee$ shows how mega‑billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Michael Bloomberg are bankrolling radical climate activist groups while living like Saudi princes. It tallies the kilotons of CO2 pouring out of their superyachts and private jets and follows the money from their foundations to the NGOs that, among other things, want to ban your gas stove. This mini-doc (less than nine minutes) shows how elite climate “philanthropy” has morphed into a luxury‑branded weapon in the energy class war.
The uber-rich megayacht owners can put their money to good work by placing orders for nuclear propelled yachts. They could be the maritime nuclear energy equivalent of Tesla roadster buyers.
Thank you for your excellent article. The "Follow the Money!" companion article by Al Christie came out today, January 29, 2026.... "How the Fall of the Soviet Union and End of the Cold War in 1991 Led to the Climate Change Movement - The elites in power needed a new excuse to promote government spending that they could profit from." https://alchristie.substack.com/p/how-the-fall-of-the-soviet-union
The elites identified in Al's article are Left-leaning. He cites a 2011 book by James Delingpole, Watermelons: The Green Movement's True Colors. https://www.amazon.com/Watermelons-Green-Movements-True-Colors-ebook/dp/B005BE0S02?ref_=ast_author_mpb (A watermelon is green on the outside and red on the inside.)