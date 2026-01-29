In 1963, Jessica Mitford published a scathing exposé of the US funeral industry called The American Way of Death. The book became a bestseller and led to a raft of consumer protection measures that are still in place today. In 1970, Time magazine dubbed her the “Queen of the Muckrakers” for her hard-nosed approach to journalism.

“You may not be able to change the world,” Mitford famously said, “but you can at least embarrass the guilty.”

My new mini-documentary aims to do just that.

Yacht-Zee$ shows how mega‑billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Michael Bloomberg are bankrolling radical climate activist groups while living like Saudi princes. It tallies the kilotons of CO2 pouring out of their superyachts and private jets and follows the money from their foundations to the NGOs that, among other things, want to ban your gas stove. This mini-doc (less than nine minutes) shows how elite climate “philanthropy” has morphed into a luxury‑branded weapon in the energy class war.

