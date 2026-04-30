Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
2d

"I don’t think we have a track record of adding 5 or 10 gigawatts successfully, realistically. "

Perhaps he didn't mean what this seems or is speaking about recently, but between 1970 and 1990 the USA added almost 100 GW of nuclear electricity capacity, averaging slightly below 5 GW per year and certainly exceeding 5 GW in many of those years.

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Alan Rodebush's avatar
Alan Rodebush
2d

Excellent, great discussion!

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