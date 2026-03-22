Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Robert Bryce
14h

This is good:

This morning, Trump said he is delaying plans to bomb Iran's grid for five days due to "good" talks with the Iranian leadership.

https://www.geo.tv/latest/656883-trump-puts-off-threat-to-bomb-iran-power-grid-iranian-agency-denies-report-of-talks

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David Skudder's avatar
David Skudder
1d

All the pundits and Trump haters are arm chair quarterbacking the Presidents decision to go. Imagine the Iranians capabilities and the possibility of a nuke if we had not gone now? They have 2500 mile ballistic missiles no one knew about, who is to say they were not days/weeks or months away from the bomb?

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