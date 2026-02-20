Kathryn Porter On Britain’s Reckless Electrification Strategy

Last month, during the PowerGen conference in San Antonio, I caught up with Kathryn Porter, one of the UK’s sharpest energy analysts. A prominent critic of Britain’s energy policies, we talked about her recent report on her country’s electrification strategy and why it is destined to fail. As she notes in the report, Britain’s electric grid will “struggle even to maintain today’s demand reliably, let alone accommodate the 7–10 GW of new load implied by electrification agendas.” I highly recommend you follow her at watt-logic.com.