Robert Bryce

Robert Bryce

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Bill Tate's avatar
Bill Tate
1d

The fight is against the Iranian regime and that's what the focus should be. Turning Iran's coastline infrastructure and every part of that stretch of waterway into a nightmare for the regime should be the focus. Taking out bridges and power plants will lead to consequences far more catastrophic for the civilians and that is not acceptable. Continue to decapitate the regime and every element of their infrastructure. Leave the civilian infrastructure intact.

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dennis mcconaghy's avatar
dennis mcconaghy
1d

An Iran with a IRCG regime leading it is utterly untenable.

Trump is the only leader of a Western democracy that has the will to act to end that reality.

At some point, the cost of Iranian resistance becomes impossible for them to bear. But maybe not. These are fanatics, who are nothing about the those costs.

If Trump does not destroy thier power grid, then what?

An assault on the islands controlling the Strait of Hormuz?

And will the Western democracies stand with the US in that effort? I doubt it, despite how much they want Trump to do control the Strait for them.

"don't" is not a given.

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