President Trump during an April 6, 2026 press conference on the Iran War.

On March 22, shortly after President Trump made his first threat to destroy Iran’s power stations, I published “Don’t.” In that piece, I listed five reasons why Trump should not destroy the Iranian power grid. The first one: “The grid is not a legitimate military target.” Indeed, under the Geneva Conventions and additional protocols, striking power plants and other infrastructure that’s primarily used by civilians is prohibited.

Fortunately, on March 23, Trump reversed himself and said he would give Iran a five-day reprieve because there had been “productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.”

But Trump renewed his bellicose threats over the weekend. He said he will escalate the bombing campaign and declared that “all Hell will reign down” on Iran if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic. On Easter Sunday morning, he published this:

Also on Sunday, he told the Wall Street Journal that if Iran doesn’t agree to a deal, “they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.” On Monday, during a press conference, Trump reiterated his threat, saying, “The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.” The latest deadline for a deal, he said, is tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8 pm Eastern Time.

As I noted on March 22, bombing Iran’s power plants would cripple the country’s ability to function and would likely “result in tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of civilian deaths.” For perspectives on what might happen if Trump follows through on his threat, I put the following task to three AI platforms:

“President Trump is planning to bomb Iran’s power plants. Give me a 400-word summary of what will happen in Tehran after seven days with no electricity.”

Here are the responses:

Perplexity:

Days 1–2: Shock and improvisation Grid collapse immediately knocks out most lighting, elevators, traffic signals, ATMs, and a large share of mobile service as backup power at cell towers and exchanges drains within hours. Water pumping stations and many high‑rise building pumps stop, so residents start hauling water from mosques, public taps, and tanker trucks, while authorities urge boiling or chlorination that many cannot perform without power. Days 3–4: Water, sewage, and health crises Municipal reservoirs and building tanks run down; low‑pressure, intermittent water service in some neighborhoods is replaced by dry taps, driving crowds to any functioning well, tanker, or bottled‑water seller. Wastewater pumping and treatment falter, so sewage backs up into low‑lying streets and basements, raising risks of gastrointestinal disease as people store water in unsafe containers and sanitation deteriorates.​ Days 5–6: Food, fuel, and security stress Cold chains fail almost completely; meat, dairy, and many medicines spoil, and markets shift to dry goods and fresh items that must be consumed immediately, pushing up prices and sparking queues and small‑scale looting.​ Fuel shortages worsen because many filling stations lack power for pumps; diesel for generators at hospitals, data centers, and government buildings becomes a strategic commodity, rationed and, in some cases, diverted or stolen. Day 7: Governance under extreme strain Hospitals exhaust generator fuel and spare parts in some facilities, forcing triage, cancellation of most surgeries, and withdrawal of life‑support for some patients as only a few major centers keep limited power. With traffic signals dark, lighting absent, and police and security services also short on fuel and communications, authorities rely on curfews, ad‑hoc checkpoints, and neighborhood committees to maintain order as frustration, protests, and crackdowns intensify.

Gemini:

1. Collapse of Critical Infrastructure Water and Sanitation: Tehran relies heavily on electric pumps to move water across its mountainous terrain. Within 24 hours, taps would run dry in most high-altitude neighborhoods. By day seven, the lack of sewage treatment would lead to environmental contamination and the rapid spread of waterborne diseases. Healthcare Crisis: While hospitals have backup generators, these typically rely on diesel fuel. Given the ongoing war and potential strikes on transport bridges, fuel resupply would be nearly impossible. By the end of the week, life-support systems, refrigeration for medicines, and surgical capabilities would likely fail. 2. Economic and Digital Blackout Financial Paralysis: The city’s banking system, ATMs, and digital payment platforms would be offline. In a modern economy, the inability to access funds or process transactions would halt all legal commerce, forcing a shift to a primitive barter system or total economic standstill. Communication Breakdown: Mobile networks and internet services would collapse as cell tower batteries deplete. Tehran would become an “information black hole,” leaving residents unable to contact family or receive emergency updates, heightening mass anxiety and rumors. 3. Food Insecurity and Logistics Supply Chain Failure: Without refrigeration, commercial and residential food stocks would spoil within the first 48–72 hours. With bridges potentially targeted, the “just-in-one” delivery of fresh produce into the city would cease, leading to severe food shortages and potential civil unrest at distribution centers. 4. Public Safety and Social Order Security Vacuum: Total darkness at night would make the city difficult to police. Combined with the lack of communication, the risk of looting and specialized crime increases. Mass Displacement: By day seven, the lack of water and food would likely trigger a massive humanitarian exodus as residents attempt to flee the city for rural areas with traditional wells or more stable resources.

Grok:

In the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran’s major power plants, Tehran—a metropolis of roughly nine million people—would face a total grid collapse. After seven days without electricity, the city would descend into a humanitarian crisis marked by cascading infrastructure failures, acute shortages, and social breakdown. Water systems would fail first. Municipal pumps that draw from distant reservoirs and treatment plants would stop within hours once backup generators exhaust their diesel. By day three, taps run dry. Residents would queue at dwindling wells, mosques, or emergency tankers, but contamination from overflowing sewers would spread rapidly. Gastrointestinal diseases like cholera and dysentery, already a risk in dense urban slums, would surge; hospitals report spikes in dehydration cases by day five. Food supply would collapse next. Refrigeration in homes, supermarkets, and warehouses fails immediately. Perishables rot within 48 hours; by day seven, most households exhaust rice, bread, and canned goods stockpiled under sanctions-era habits. Black-market prices skyrocket. Gas stoves still work for those with bottled fuel, but cooking fuel itself becomes scarce as distribution halts. Malnutrition and food-borne illness climb, especially among children and the elderly. Transportation grinds to a halt. Traffic signals dark, the metro and electric buses idle. Gas stations run dry after pumps lose power and tanker deliveries stall. Roads clog with abandoned vehicles and desperate foot traffic. Ambulances and security forces prioritize fuel for generators and military vehicles, leaving civilians stranded. Hospitals, initially sustained by diesel backups, would ration power by day four. Ventilators, dialysis machines, and operating theaters go offline. Elective surgeries stop; critical patients die in the dark. Pharmacies cannot refrigerate insulin or vaccines. Morgues overflow without cooling. Communications blackout compounds isolation. Cell towers exhaust battery reserves within days. Internet dies. State radio and military loudspeakers become the only official voice, broadcasting pleas for calm while rumors of looting spread. Nighttime brings total darkness; residents burn trash or candles for light, raising fire risks in high-rise apartments. Security erodes. Police and Revolutionary Guard units struggle to patrol without radios or streetlights. Reports of smash-and-grab looting at markets and pharmacies emerge by day three, escalating to armed clashes over water and fuel by day seven. Wealthier northern districts barricade; southern working-class neighborhoods see the worst disorder. The government would declare emergency rule, airlift limited aid, and blame foreign aggression, but repair crews cannot restore bombed plants quickly. Seven days in, Tehran would resemble a besieged city: silent skyscrapers, desperate crowds at distribution points, rising death tolls from disease and untreated conditions. International observers warn of a public-health catastrophe rivaling major natural disasters, with long-term recovery measured in months, not days. The human cost — thousands of avoidable deaths — would be felt most sharply among the urban poor.

I will end by repeating here what I said on March 22: Don’t.

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