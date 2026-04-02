The Data Center Backlash

As artificial intelligence drives an explosion in new data centers, local communities from Texas to Ireland are saying no to Big Tech’s insatiable demands for water and electricity. This nine-and-a-half-minute documentary spotlights the grassroots backlash. It explains why local communities are raising hell and why opposition is gaining momentum. Also, note that while we were finishing this video, we found even more examples of the backlash. The tally of US data center rejections and restrictions now stands at 68 through March 31, 2026. Over the next few days, I will publish an updated compendium of those rejections.

Before you go: