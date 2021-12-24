I am a reporter. I’m also an author, filmmaker, and public speaker. I’ve been writing about energy, power, and politics for more than 30 years. My credo is simple: Energy realism is energy humanism. Spotlighting the essentiality of affordable energy and power to modern society is my purpose and my passion. My goal here on Substack is to provide readers with sober reporting and analysis that’s backed by numbers and data-rich charts.

My first book, Pipe Dreams, spotlighted the rise and fall of the Enron Corporation. My sixth and latest is A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations. Along with Tyson Culver, I’m the producer of a terrific new five-part series, Juice: Power, Politics, and the Grid, available for free on YouTube. I’m also the executive producer of the 2019 feature-length documentary, Juice: How Electricity Explains the World. I live in Austin with my wife, Lorin, who is an art teacher, photographer, and master potter.

I’m grateful for all of my readers. If you have any questions or feedback, please email me: robert (at) robertbryce.com. I will also be active on Substack Notes. Thanks for your support.

Can you hire me to speak at your event?

Hell, yes! I make my living as a professional speaker, and I’m not bragging when I say I’m good at it. I have given more than 500 invited or keynote lectures to groups of all kinds, ranging from the Marine Corps War College to the Sydney Institute. Need a speaker for an upcoming event? Please email me, robert (at) robertbryce.com. Thanks again.