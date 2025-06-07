Subscribe
More Proof Wind Energy Isn’t “Clean” Or “Green." Irish Court Orders Wind Turbines Shut Down Due To Noise Pollution
After a 12-year legal battle, a Dublin judge orders a wind company to shutter three turbines and pay nearby property owners $411,000 in damages.
Jun 7
355
12
Anti-Magnetic
In response to Trump’s trade war, China is slow-walking rare earth exports and global automakers are facing widespread shutdowns. In 2019, a Chinese…
Jun 4
137
57
May 2025
Global Tally Of Alt-Energy Rejections Passes 1,000. Plus, Australia Is The Saudi Arabia Of The Southern Hemisphere, & 30% Off New Subs
Local authorities all over the world are nixing solar, wind, and battery projects; My piece in The Australian, & 30% off new subscriptions until June 7.
May 31
137
16
China Inc. Has The West In A Strategic Metals Stranglehold
A new IEA report shows Beijing has a near-monopoly on key metals, rare earth elements, and other critical commodities. These 10 charts spotlight China’s…
May 25
159
34
Nuclear Conversion
Trump’s executive orders will be the most consequential endorsement of nuclear by a US president since Eisenhower’s Atoms For Peace speech 72 years ago.
May 20
484
84
Five Reasons Why The US Won’t Quadruple Its Nuclear Capacity By 2050 (With Six Charts)
I’m adamantly pro-nuclear. But Trump’s pending executive order aiming for a 4X expansion of the domestic fleet isn't realistic.
May 18
204
37
A British Media Outlet Wants To Censor Anyone Who Publishes “Climate Change Counter-Narratives,” Including Me.
Who’s funding the effort? A company backed by Al Gore’s investment firm.
May 14
247
51
Ford Loses $849 Million On EVs, NY Times Has Passed Peak “Energy Transition,” SMR Contender List Hits 50
Three short items for a Friday.
May 9
194
24
Yes, We Can Blame Solar For Spain’s Blackout. And If The Socialist Government Doesn’t Change Course, Expect More Blackouts
Plenty of evidence points to solar. Meanwhile, across rural Spain, local communities are fighting back against the encroachment of Big Solar and Big…
May 2
263
23
April 2025
Did Over-Reliance On Solar & Lack Of Grid Inertia Cause Spain’s Blackout?
An electrical engineer told me “it’s highly likely” that Spain’s reliance on solar energy contributed to the power failure.
Apr 28
264
53
After Pope Francis, The Vatican Must Embrace Energy Humanism
Francis was a historic pope. But his views on energy were naïve and anti-human.
Apr 22
285
49
Gavin Newsom’s Grid Impossible (With Eight Charts)
Gov. Gavin Newsom will run for the White House in 2028. But under his leadership, California’s energy prices have skyrocketed.
Apr 18
194
48
