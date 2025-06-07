Robert Bryce

May 2025

Global Tally Of Alt-Energy Rejections Passes 1,000. Plus, Australia Is The Saudi Arabia Of The Southern Hemisphere, & 30% Off New Subs
Local authorities all over the world are nixing solar, wind, and battery projects; My piece in The Australian, & 30% off new subscriptions until June 7.
16
China Inc. Has The West In A Strategic Metals Stranglehold
A new IEA report shows Beijing has a near-monopoly on key metals, rare earth elements, and other critical commodities. These 10 charts spotlight China’s…
34
Nuclear Conversion
Trump’s executive orders will be the most consequential endorsement of nuclear by a US president since Eisenhower’s Atoms For Peace speech 72 years ago.
84
Five Reasons Why The US Won’t Quadruple Its Nuclear Capacity By 2050 (With Six Charts)
I’m adamantly pro-nuclear. But Trump’s pending executive order aiming for a 4X expansion of the domestic fleet isn't realistic.
37
A British Media Outlet Wants To Censor Anyone Who Publishes “Climate Change Counter-Narratives,” Including Me.
Who’s funding the effort? A company backed by Al Gore’s investment firm.
51
Ford Loses $849 Million On EVs, NY Times Has Passed Peak “Energy Transition,” SMR Contender List Hits 50
Three short items for a Friday.
24
Yes, We Can Blame Solar For Spain’s Blackout. And If The Socialist Government Doesn’t Change Course, Expect More Blackouts
Plenty of evidence points to solar. Meanwhile, across rural Spain, local communities are fighting back against the encroachment of Big Solar and Big…
23

April 2025

Did Over-Reliance On Solar & Lack Of Grid Inertia Cause Spain’s Blackout?
An electrical engineer told me “it’s highly likely” that Spain’s reliance on solar energy contributed to the power failure.
53
After Pope Francis, The Vatican Must Embrace Energy Humanism
Francis was a historic pope. But his views on energy were naïve and anti-human.
49
Gavin Newsom’s Grid Impossible (With Eight Charts)
Gov. Gavin Newsom will run for the White House in 2028. But under his leadership, California’s energy prices have skyrocketed.
48
